Marion County, GA

Weather Aware: Marion County Schools closed to students on Nov. 11

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) — In the face of inclement weather, Marion County Schools will close for students on Friday, Nov. 11, according to Melissa M. Jernigan with Marion County Middle and High School.

The Marion County School District is asking its staff to report to the school at 10 a.m. that day.

Impending weather leads Sumter County Schools to dismiss early

Jernigan says school will resume as scheduled on Monday, Nov. 14.

