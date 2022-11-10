Weather Aware: Marion County Schools closed to students on Nov. 11

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) — In the face of inclement weather, Marion County Schools will close for students on Friday, Nov. 11, according to Melissa M. Jernigan with Marion County Middle and High School.

The Marion County School District is asking its staff to report to the school at 10 a.m. that day.

Jernigan says school will resume as scheduled on Monday, Nov. 14.

