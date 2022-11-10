The Pella School Board will receive an update about ongoing construction in the district and review the overall financial picture ahead of the budgeting process at their meeting Monday. An update from DCI Group will discuss continuing and recently completed projects related to the November 2021 bond issue, as well as planning for the Jefferson Intermediate/Middle School addition. The board will also receive a presentation about the line-item budget and a financial overview for the upcoming fiscal year. Resolutions on the agenda also include modified supplemental amounts for increasing enrollment and open enrollment, and a second reading of curriculum revision policies will also be held. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday afternoon in the Pella High School library, and can also be viewed online.

PELLA, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO