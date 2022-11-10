Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Swimming Qualifiers.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features the Indianola girls state swimming qualifiers Olivia Ramaeker, Kodi Cram, Julian Bacon, Olivia Bacon, Ella Geurts, Katie Thompson, Faith Mahlstadt, Chloey Hart. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
Indianola Girls Swimmers Compete at State
The Indianola girls swimming team sent three events to the state meet held Friday and Saturday in Marshalltown, with all three relay events competing Saturday. The Indians team of Julian Bacon, Kodi Cram, Olivia Bacon, and Olivia Ramaeker placed 27th in the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:44.74, the team of Kodi Cram, Faith Mahlstadt, Julian Bacon, and Olivia Ramaeker placed 32nd in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:00.14, both times ahead of their qualifying performances. The Indians 400 Freestyle Relay team was DQ’d in the meet. The Indians graduate a senior class of six, including a strong group of Knoxville High School swimmers who swim for the Indians in a sharing agreement.
Vivo Chamber Players Concert Today
The Simpson College Department of Music presents a new concert from the Vivo Chamber Players this afternoon. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News the concert will feature works from Vivaldi, Mozart, and John Williams, which will have familiar pieces of music that are truly extraordinary. Benoit said the concert will end with the “Prayer for Peace,” music composed by Williams for the movie Munich. The concert is at 3pm in Lekberg Hall in the Amy Robertson Music Center on the Simpson College campus.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager as we talk about the most recent Knoxville City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Future Extremely Bright for Pella XC State Champs
It’s been two weeks since the Pella cross country teams claimed victory in both Class 3A championship races, and while it’s still far off, early indications point to 2023 having the potential to be every bit as special. The Dutch joined rare company in Fort Dodge, becoming just...
Pella School Board to Focus on Review of Budget, Construction Projects
The Pella School Board will receive an update about ongoing construction in the district and review the overall financial picture ahead of the budgeting process at their meeting Monday. An update from DCI Group will discuss continuing and recently completed projects related to the November 2021 bond issue, as well as planning for the Jefferson Intermediate/Middle School addition. The board will also receive a presentation about the line-item budget and a financial overview for the upcoming fiscal year. Resolutions on the agenda also include modified supplemental amounts for increasing enrollment and open enrollment, and a second reading of curriculum revision policies will also be held. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 Monday afternoon in the Pella High School library, and can also be viewed online.
Central College Saturday, November 12th Results
In the program’s second appearance at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships, the Central College women’s triathlon team placed fourth Saturday. Central totaled 140 points and placed fourth in the 12-team Division III field. North Central College (Ill.) piled up 215 points on its way to a team title. A sprint triathlon includes a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike and a five-kilometer run. The best four entries from each team compile the team score.
Indianola Veterans Day Services Held Friday
The Indianola American Legion Post 165 held a Veterans Day Service at the IOOF Cemetery in Indianola Friday. The ceremony involved the playing of reveille, the raising of the flag, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. The Indianola HyVee also invited all veterans and their families for a free breakfast Friday, serving 403 total meals.
Norwalk swimmers help Rails improve relay times at State
Norwalk senior Shae Drymon and sophomore Emma Sizemore helped Des Moines Lincoln improve all three of their relay times during Saturday’s finals of the Iowa Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Marshalltown. Drymon swam the butterfly leg of the Rails’ 200-yard medley relay, which placed 14th out of...
Victory Christian Academy Holds Annual Veterans Day Program
Victory Christian Academy held their annual Veterans Day Service at the Indianola Community Church Friday, inviting veterans for a free breakfast and a ceremony with students singing songs, the folding of the flag, and presenting quilts of valor to veterans in attendance. Mindie Dumas with Victory Christian Academy tells KNIA News the event is not only a way to honor veterans, but to pass along the meaning of the day to the students.
Indianola Girls Swimming Looking to Improve Times at State Tomorrow
The Indianola girls swimming team qualified three relay teams to the state meet for preliminaries today and Saturday in Marshalltown, and are looking to improve their times from the state qualifying meet last week. The Indians qualified the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays, as well as the 200 Medley Relay, and senior Julian Bacon tells KNIA Sports the goal is to go out and leave it all on the line.
Pella’s Holiday Heroes Returns in December
A returning program for the Pella Police Department aims to brighten the holidays for dozens of children. Holiday Heroes returns in December, and on Friday, the Pella Walmart made a $2,500 donation to pay expenses related to the shopping experience. Pella Police Captain Paul Haase says volunteers from Pella Fire...
Pella, PC Cross Country Push City Over Tulip Planting Finish Line
The City of Pella needed help crossing the finish line to wrap up planting their annual tulip bulbs Saturday. So, they decided to bring in the experts from the state qualifying Tulip City cross country teams. Students from Pella and Pella Christian helped plant nearly 15,000 bulbs along Main Street in Pella in 25 degree weather with snowflakes flying. Parks Director Chandler Nunnikhoven is thankful for their efforts, as typically, the cross country teams kick off planting in late October, but a shipping delay instead had the state qualifiers from Eagle Lane and champions from the land of the Dutch working hard this weekend. In total, the City of Pella has planted 130,000 bulbs for bloom next spring, with Pella Historical Society adding approximately 100,000 at their locations in downtown Pella.
Indianola Veterans Day Events Today
Indianola and area residents can honor those who are serving or have served in the nation’s armed forces for Veterans Day throughout the day today. The Indianola American Legion is holding a service and flag raising ceremony beginning at 11am in the IOOF Cemetery. Victory Christian Academy in Indianola...
Pella Swimmer to Finish Career at State Meet
While the vast majority of fall sports athletes have transitioned to their winter plans, a Pella High School swimmer will finish her career at the state swimming meet this weekend in Marshalltown. Maylei Ruggles is scheduled to race in the 200 yard freestyle relay preliminaries with teammates from the NCMP...
Jefferson Intermediate Hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
Jefferson Intermediate School honored veterans for their service with their returning Veterans Day ceremony Friday. Fourth and fifth grade students from the school sang patriotic songs, read letters to service members, and asked questions of members of American Legion Post 89 in Pella about their time in the military. Prior...
Norwalk girls perform well in state swimming prelims
Norwalk swimmers Emma Sizemore and Shae Drymon had a strong opening day at the 2022 Iowa Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet held Friday. Competing as members of the Des Moines Lincoln team, Sizemore and Drymon matched or improved their personal-best times during individual event prelims at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA.
Merry-N County Christmas
THRIVE Knoxville, in partnership with the Marion County Historical Society and Marion County Conservation, are pleased to announce Merry-N County Christmas, a lighted holiday display through Marion County Park. This year the event will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-8 pm and will run November 20 through December...
Knoxville Library Book Club and DIY
Tuesday, November 15th, the Knoxville Public Library will be holding a Do It Yourself (DIY) event at the library workshop starting at 6 p.m. Knoxville Librarian Rosalin Thompson said individuals wanting to attend the DIY event should call the library ahead of time to register. The Book Club meets the...
Indianola American Legion Holds Veterans Day Service
