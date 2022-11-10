ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Coming up: 'Sensory Santa' event in Great Falls

By Colter Anstaett
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5dyM_0j6EpyOI00

There’s a new way to visit Santa Claus in Great Falls. Alluvion Health in Great Falls and Blue Cross-Blue Shield are teaming up to offer a "Sensory Santa" event.

Families can reserve a 10-minute "sensory-friendly" session with Santa at Alluvion’s clinic at 601 First Avenue North in Great Falls.

The event will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th.

The Alluvion Health website states: "As Christmas comes, it is a time-honored tradition for children to meet Santa. However, a mall’s loud and bright environment can be overwhelming for many children on the spectrum."

Sessions are free, but reservations are required and include a free photo with Santa and a present.

"We've been working to bring more autism-friendly services to the community with other events and more inclusive events, so this is just something that's been on our mind. How can we do this with more holiday-friendly environments?” said Teresa Schreiner, Alluvion Health Foundation director.

For more information or to make a reservation, click here . If reservations are full, your name will be put on a waiting list.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theelectricgf.com

City Christmas ornament now available

The Historic Preservation Office’s 2022 Christmas Ornament is now available and commemorates Gibson Park. The park has been a part of the city since 1883. “City founder Paris Gibson was a fervent believer in the importance of public access to green space, and the townsite company he headed set aside the land for what was originally called Cascade Park in the original plat. He thought that parks contributed to the health and well-being of all the city’s residents and created a space where social classes could mingle and foster a spirit of unity and cooperation,” according to the city.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night

The race for Clerk and Recorder in Cascade County is in possible recount territory — with Republican Sandra Merchant, a business woman from upstate New York, squeaking ahead of Democrat and 16-year veteran of the office Rina Moore by 20 votes. Republicans in Cascade County saw wins across the board this week, with every partisan […] The post Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy