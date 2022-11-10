ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Santa Barbara County’s first mobile market

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market launching Santa Barbara County’s First Mobile Market.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 26, at 4 p.m. during the Old Town Market Shop Small Saturday event taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street.

Route One Farmer’s Market, a three-year-old market based in Lompoc is the sole market between San Luis Obispo and Solvang that offers customers both EBT and Market Match.

The market will launch using a custom-designed truck with fresh produce for sale at various locations in the Lompoc Valley.

The community can visit the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays at 3745 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

KSBY News

