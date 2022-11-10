Daniel Craig Busts a Move in Taika Waititi-Directed, Rita Ora-Soundtracked Belvedere Vodka Campaign

The opening credits of Belvedere Vodka’s new campaign announce that Daniel Craig plays “himself” — and this is Craig like you’ve never seen him before.

After a very 007-opening that features a dapper Craig peering out from the iconic Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, Craig offers up a sly smirk before ducking into a waiting car while throngs of fans and photographers crowd the scene. Craig then slides out the other side of the car in an all-black ensemble as he struts down the street and into the lobby of the city’s Cheval Blanc Paris hotel.

Daniel Craig appears in a new global campaign for Belvedere shot by Juergen Teller.

Craig then busts a move through the lobby and onto the rooftop before eventually making his way into his room, where he reaches inside a Belvedere-stocked bar, all the while showing off his dancing skills. “Cut!” yells director Taika Waititi , who appears to share a message. “Let’s go again. Just be yourself.”

The spot’s creative team also includes choreographer JaQuel Knight, styling by Christine Centenera, photography by Juergen Teller and a soundtrack by Waititi’s new wife, Rita Ora , with rapper Griggs.

See the spot below.