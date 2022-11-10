ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy, Mindy Kaling and Tyler Perry Join Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Kim Kardashian

Baby2Baby is filling out the program for Saturday night’s gala in Los Angeles.

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been tapped to perform for the black-tie crowd, while Mindy Kaling is confirmed to host the festivities. Tyler Perry will present to Kim Kardashian, the previously announced recipient of the night’s highest honor, the Giving Tree Award. Other featured presenters will include Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Zooey Deschanel.

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Animal, Jon & Vinny’s and Son of a Gun are curating the night’s menu that will also feature participation from Adam Perry Lang, BADMAASH, Burritos La Palma, Catch, Craig’s, Evan Funke, Guelaguetza, Helen’s Wines, Jitlada, Kato, Kogi BBQ, Little Fish, KazuNori by Sushi Nozawa, Majordomo, Michael Cimarusti, Pizzeria Bianco, Two Wings Chicken and Wexler’s Deli with desserts from Bakery by the Yard, Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream and Salt & Straw. Late-night bites come courtesy of Tacos 1986, Heavy Handed and more.

Sponsors for this year’s Baby2Baby Gala include title sponsor Paul Mitchell and support from Tiffany & Co., City National Bank, Volvo Car USA and Prada. The annual gala Baby2Baby to continue to serve on the frontlines and innovate in response to national emergencies affecting the families that the organization serves as well as supporting those living in poverty.

