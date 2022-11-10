Read full article on original website
Related
Put the Florida Democrat on the endangered species list | Letters
How Florida, the nation’s biggest swing state, turned deep red | Nov. 10. The electorate has spoken. With the exception of Florida, the predicted nationwide red wave failed to materialize. History will eventually decide whether this election outcome has a beneficial or a harmful effect on our country. In the meantime, this writer is hopeful that Gov. Ron DeSantis, our recently reelected chief executive, will use his reinforced authority to proclaim the Florida Democratic Party to be an endangered species. That action could open the door to federal protection for the Democrats prior to the complete extinction of the species — er, party — as we know it in Florida.
KHON2
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets on Friday to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament...
G20 news – live: Russia’s Lavrov taken to hospital in Bali ahead of leaders’ summit
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital a day after he arrived in Bali for the G20 summit.Indonesian officials said Mr Lavrov, who is attending the talks on Vladimir Putin’s behalf, has left the hospital in “good health”.It was earlier reported that the foreign minister was being treated for a heart condition, which Moscow claimed to a “fake news”.The G20 summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many world leaders are arriving today, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak.China’s president Xi Jinping arrived earlier today for an in-person meeting with Joe Biden, the first since the...
Comments / 0