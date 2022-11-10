Read full article on original website
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers
Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Gisele Bündchen’s ‘secret’ $11.5 million purchase that will keep her close to Tom Brady
NFL’s ultimate power couple, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen (sorry Russ and Ciara), have made major headlines over their highly publicized decision to split up. But that doesn’t mean the two will be completely far apart. Based on a report from Emily...
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with high hopes for a victory. However, a late game collapse saw them on the losing end of a 31-28 overtime box score. The loss did not impress team owner Jerry Jones. The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak and potentially saved […] The post ‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ best, worst players from first half of 2022 NFL season
The New England Patriots had their bye week at arguably the best time: the midway mark. They’re 5-4 as the NFL officially began the second half of the season in Week 10. As the Patriots hope to carry the momentum in recent weeks to make a playoff push, here are their two best and worst players so far this season.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Tyreek Hill’s Geno Smith message haters who ‘wrote off’ Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Cleveland Browns 39-17 to improve to 7-3 on the season. In the win, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again played spectacularly. He finished 25-for-32 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. A lot of people really liked the Browns in this game and through the first quarter and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s Geno Smith message haters who ‘wrote off’ Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday makes shocking Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger decision vs. Raiders
Jeff Saturday will be making his NFL head coaching debut on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders, and one of his first major decisions ahead of the Week 10 clash was an eye-opener. After the Colts pledged their faith to Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback during the final two […] The post Colts’ Jeff Saturday makes shocking Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger decision vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts reacts to all the MVP hoopla after 8-0 start
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, from finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race to the NFL, is no stranger to being among the top in quarterback contention, as he said in a Thursday interview. Jalen Hurts placed third in MVP conversations, putting him among Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh […] The post Jalen Hurts reacts to all the MVP hoopla after 8-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions RB coach sends message to D’Andre Swift amid frustration vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions put together enough of an offensive performance against the Green Bay Packers to come away victorious. One player who contributed to that offensive effort is running back D’Andre Swift. However, his time in the game was very limited. Swift played just 10 offensive snaps during the...
Derek Carr calls out Raiders teammates for lack of effort in shocking loss vs. Colts
Derek Carr could not stop his tears from flowing down his face following yet another Las Vegas Raiders loss Sunday. Speaking to reporters after his team’s 25-20 defeat at home to the Indianapolis Colts, Carr let his heart out while also seemingly calling out some of his teammates who don’t make the same kind of […] The post Derek Carr calls out Raiders teammates for lack of effort in shocking loss vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields responds to brutal pick-6 with outrageous 67-yard TD run vs. Lions
It was an eventful day for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. After an incredible touchdown run in the first half, Fields put the Bears up 24-10 with a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes against the Detroit Lions. However, some questionable officiating helped the Lions get back in the game, and then Fields made a killer […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields responds to brutal pick-6 with outrageous 67-yard TD run vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Losing sucks’: Josh Allen gets brutally honest on Bills’ collapse vs. Vikings
Josh Allen didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration after the Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point third-quarter lead and lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime. The Bills appeared to be on their way to an easy victory after they found themselves up 27-10 late in the third quarter of their Week 10 showdown with […] The post ‘Losing sucks’: Josh Allen gets brutally honest on Bills’ collapse vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will be fired up with latest Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills are in danger of letting home field advantage in the AFC playoffs slip away. After their loss to the New York Jets last week, they fell into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-2. Even more pressing is the injury news to Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets brutally honest on Mike McCarthy losing to his former team, Packers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hide his frustration after the team’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. And he knows very well that head coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the same. McCarthy previously served as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to...
Early returns on concerning Cooper Kupp injury bring mixed results for Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Now, we are learning more about the nature of the injury and its severity. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the star Rams receiver looks to have avoided a serious injury. Rodrigue and...
