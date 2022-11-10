ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Poitras’ Venice Winner ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Scores Raft of Fresh Sales

By Nick Vivarelli
 5 days ago
The U.K.’s Altitude Film Sales and Participant Media in the U.S. have announced a slew of fresh sales on Laura Poitras’ doc “ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed ,” which won the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The high-profile doc about U.S. artist and activist Nan Goldin and her battle to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis, which also played in Toronto and New York, has been acquired by Madman for Australia and New Zealand; Cineart for Benelux and Pyramide Films for France.

Further deals were also closed with Klockworx (Japan); Strada (Greece); Sun Distribution Group (Latin America); Leopardes (Portugal); Against Gravity (Poland); MCF (Former-Yugoslavia); Nonstop (Scandinavia/Baltics); Challan (South Korea); Hooray Films (Taiwan); Film Europe (Czech/Slovakia); Filmarti (Turkey) and Front Row Entertainment for the Middle East. Previously announced deals include Plaion (formerly Koch Media) for German-speaking Europe, I Wonder for Italy and Filmin for Spain.

It’s the fifth documentary feature directed by Poitras, who won an Oscar for the Edward Snowden  documentary “Citizenfour,” and it’s “a portrait of Goldin, and a deft and satisfying one, though it’s not a conventional biography,” wrote Variety chief critic Owen Gleiberman in his Venice review. “Half of it is about Goldin’s life and work, and the other half is about the campaign she launched, beginning in 2018, against the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, the drug company that created the opioids crisis,” he added.

Altitude Film Distribution are handling the U.K. and Ireland while Neon and HBO will be releasing
the doc in North America.

“Beauty and the Bloodshed” is produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov and Poitras. Executive producers are Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann; Clare Carter; Alex Kwartler; and Hayley Theisen.

