How Florida, the nation’s biggest swing state, turned deep red | Nov. 10. The electorate has spoken. With the exception of Florida, the predicted nationwide red wave failed to materialize. History will eventually decide whether this election outcome has a beneficial or a harmful effect on our country. In the meantime, this writer is hopeful that Gov. Ron DeSantis, our recently reelected chief executive, will use his reinforced authority to proclaim the Florida Democratic Party to be an endangered species. That action could open the door to federal protection for the Democrats prior to the complete extinction of the species — er, party — as we know it in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO