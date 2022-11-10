Read full article on original website
Related
GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire
Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole. For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
Trump to hold ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago amid GOP pushback on 2024 bid
Former President Donald Trump unveiled new details about his “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago next week, which is widely expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the Republican Party.
Put the Florida Democrat on the endangered species list | Letters
How Florida, the nation’s biggest swing state, turned deep red | Nov. 10. The electorate has spoken. With the exception of Florida, the predicted nationwide red wave failed to materialize. History will eventually decide whether this election outcome has a beneficial or a harmful effect on our country. In the meantime, this writer is hopeful that Gov. Ron DeSantis, our recently reelected chief executive, will use his reinforced authority to proclaim the Florida Democratic Party to be an endangered species. That action could open the door to federal protection for the Democrats prior to the complete extinction of the species — er, party — as we know it in Florida.
G20 news – live: Russia’s Lavrov taken to hospital in Bali ahead of leaders’ summit
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital a day after he arrived in Bali for the G20 summit.Indonesian officials said Mr Lavrov, who is attending the talks on Vladimir Putin’s behalf, has left the hospital in “good health”.It was earlier reported that the foreign minister was being treated for a heart condition, which Moscow claimed to a “fake news”.The G20 summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many world leaders are arriving today, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak.China’s president Xi Jinping arrived earlier today for an in-person meeting with Joe Biden, the first since the...
Conservative group pressing states to adopt laws protecting companies from ‘political boycotts’: report
A conservative organization is planning to push state lawmakers across the country to adopt legislation to shield American companies from “political boycotts.” The Guardian reported on Friday that the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) will lobby legislators to back its proposal at its States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington later this month. The plan […]
WNCT
North Macedonia to pardon violators of pandemic measures
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia is planning to pardon more than 1,200 people who face prison sentences because they have failed to pay fines for violating restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Minister Nikola Tupancheski said the criminal court in the capital of Skopje has proposed the...
Comments / 0