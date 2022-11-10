Read full article on original website
November 11, 2022
J. Reuben Daniel City Hall & Police Station: 1040 Roanoke Avenue (252) 533-2800. (All City meetings are open to the public) Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. City Council meetings can be viewed through Zoom (See...
Historic Courthouse basks in green light for veterans initiative
A green light is being cast on the Historic Courthouse on King Street in Halifax. At Monday’s board of commissioners meeting the panel passed a resolution in support of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Halifax County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, and announced that the Halifax County Historic Courthouse would be illuminated green through Sunday.
Katherine Byrum Hathaway
Katherine Byrum Hathaway of Roanoke Rapids passed away Wednesday, November 09, 2022 at Warren Hills Nursing Center at the age of 87. She was born September 28, 1935 in Windsor, Bertie County, NC. She was the last surviving child out of the 12 children born to Charlie Moss and Nellie Elizabeth Byrum.
RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim
A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
Public notice: Cancellation of Nov. 21 commissioners meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the North Carolina General Statute 143-318.12 that the November 21, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners scheduled to begin at 5:30 P. M. has been canceled. Andrea H. Wiggins, MMC, NCCCC. Clerk to the Board and Assistant to the...
Williams named county public utilities director
Chris Williams has been selected as the new Halifax County public utilities director and will assume this role Tuesday. Former Public Utilities Director Greg Griffin retired at the end of August after over eight years of service to the county and a total of 30 years of public service. A...
Halifax County Board of Elections meetings: Nov. 16, Nov. 18
The Halifax County Board of Elections will meet on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room located upstairs of the Historic Courthouse in Halifax. The purpose of this meeting is to conduct a recount for the Kirkwood Adams Community Center. In addition, the board will...
One dead, several injured during Enfield party
One person died and several others were injured early this morning following a shooting at a large party in the Enfield area. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a motive has not been established and detectives continue to investigate the shooting which occurred at Double D Ranch off Green Acres Road.
