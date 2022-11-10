A green light is being cast on the Historic Courthouse on King Street in Halifax. At Monday’s board of commissioners meeting the panel passed a resolution in support of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Halifax County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, and announced that the Halifax County Historic Courthouse would be illuminated green through Sunday.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO