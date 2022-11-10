Read full article on original website
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
MedicalXpress
Study shows 86.4% of infants with anaphylaxis appropriately received epinephrine
Although many parents of infants worry about their child having a food allergy, there has not been a lot of research into the presentation of anaphylaxis in infants. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows that, in infants aged 0-24 months who presented to the emergency department for anaphylaxis, few required hospitalization and most were able to go home after a few hours of observation.
News-Medical.net
People with Alzheimer's disease can be identified before any symptoms appear
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
WebMD
Emotional Stress Causes IBS-Like Symptoms in Mice
Nov. 8, 2022 – Laboratory mice exposed to repeated emotional stress showed symptoms similar to those of irritable bowel syndrome, new research shows. The results add to a growing body of evidence linking the brain, diet, and gut. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. The...
What are the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency?
Nutrient deficiencies can lead to a host of health problems. We speak to the experts about the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency, and how to avoid them
Amy Schumer said her son was hospitalized with a flu-like virus that's sickening kids across the US. Here are the symptoms to watch out for.
Early symptoms of RSV include runny nose, decreased appetite, and a cough that may progress to wheezing. In infants, the infection can be severe.
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
KEYT
RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know
In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
Medical News Today
Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes
Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
News-Medical.net
What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms. Background. Long COVID is a condition in...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Cryptococcosis?
Cryptococcosis is the most common fungus that causes severe infection around the world. Cryptococcosis is caused by the fungi Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii. Common signs and symptoms of cryptococcosis include:. Symptoms of brain infection (cryptococcal meningitis) In people with weakened immune systems, the infection may spread to the brain....
Healthline
How Chronic Pain in Your 40s Can Lead to Illness, Disease in 50s and 60s
Researchers say study participants who had chronic pain in their 40s were more likely to experience pain later in life as well as poor health and mental health issues. Experts say chronic pain can be the result of a painful condition, so both should be treated. They note that mental...
Inside Nova
New Drug Could Ease Parkinson's-Related Constipation
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a...
News-Medical.net
Researchers explore the role of trigeminal axons in nose-to-brain delivery of antidepressant
Intranasal (in.) administration has been garnering increasing popularity as a non-invasive approach to deliver drugs directly to the brain. This approach involves the respiratory or olfactory epithelia of the nasal mucosa through which the drugs reach the central nervous system (CNS). Transport from the respiratory epithelium via the trigeminal nerve is considerably slower than transport from the olfactory epithelium route via the olfactory bulb (OB) or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). However, only a small portion of the nasal mucosa in humans is made up of olfactory epithelium, propelling researchers to focus on improving in. drug delivery time through the predominant respiratory epithelium.
Healthline
Can IBS Be Diagnosed with an Endoscopy?
Irritable bowel disease (IBS) is a digestive health condition characterized by frequent abdominal pain and alternating or irregular bowel habits. IBS symptoms often overlap with the symptoms of other digestive health conditions, which can make diagnosis difficult. An endoscopy may help rule out conditions such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative...
News-Medical.net
Lund researchers identify the reason behind chemoresistance in neuroblastoma
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have identified one of the reasons why the childhood cancer neuroblastoma becomes resistant to chemotherapy. The findings are significant for how future treatments should be designed. The results have been published in Science Advances. Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the sympathetic nervous system,...
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
News-Medical.net
Study shows the importance of preserving microglia and Sirt1 functional efficiency for longevity
A new research paper was published in Aging (listed as "Aging (Albany NY)" by MEDLINE/PubMed and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 14, Issue 20, entitled, "Age-associated changes in microglia activation and Sirtuin-1- chromatin binding patterns." The aging process is associated with changes in mechanisms maintaining physiology, influenced by genetics...
