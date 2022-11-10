Boebert recoups slim lead in Colorado House race

Firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert slogged out a slight rebound in her neck-and-neck battle with Democrat Adam Frisch, and she now touts a lead just shy of 400 votes.

Boebert's anemic performance against Frisch in a Republican-friendly district reverberated throughout the Beltway, drawing widespread attention from political observers. Prior to the bounce-back, she trailed Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, by about 64 votes on Thursday morning, rendering her in considerable danger of losing her reelection.

"Winning," Boebert crowed on Twitter after election returns began to tip in her favor.

As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert had a 386-vote edge, with about 2% of votes still uncounted, according to the Associated Press. Under Colorado law, a recount will take place if the final outcome is less than or equal to 0.5%.

Many Democrats took glee in Boebert's lackluster showing. For example, one Democratic National Committee adviser joked that the congresswoman would join OnlyFans if she loses. OnlyFans is a platform that lets users sell sexually laced content to patrons.

"Liberals even suck at feminism. Can y’all do anything right?" Boebert snapped back to a story about the DNC adviser's remarks.

The 35-year-old Republican had emerged as a prominent voice within conservative corners due to her incendiary rhetoric and unabashed MAGA fealty. A member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, she drew headlines when she interrupted one of President Joe Biden's State of the Union addresses with jeers.

She has been vying for reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, which stretches through the eastern Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, the southwest corner of the state, and the western slope.