North Carolina sheriff Jody Greene resigned after racist comments were leaked. Two weeks later, the town reelected him.

When voters go to the polls today, they’ll be deciding not just who gets to make policy but also who gets to enforce it. In many states, sheriffs—who oversee law enforcement offices that police local counties—are elected positions. And while these down-ballot races often fly under the radar, this time around these local races have high stakes for the people who live in the county as well as for the future of police reform in the U.S.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO