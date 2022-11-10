ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

North Carolina sheriff Jody Greene resigned after racist comments were leaked. Two weeks later, the town reelected him.

By Li Cohen
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Comments / 63

Jane Owsley
3d ago

Just maybe he will keep his mouth shut. Sir it is called RESPECT. You need to respect the other human being.Know matter what color are man are woman.RESPECT. GOD BLESS YOU.AMEN.

Deborah Moore
3d ago

all this racist crap needs to stop, and being offended by everything and always the victim get over yourselves and get back to working for want you want and guess what you want respect than earn it and it starts by giving respect

Yolanda Denson
3d ago

Regardless how muck a person is racist or try to hide their true colors some how it seems to shine through so just keep your faith

Related
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Vice

Care About Policing? You Should Be Watching These Sheriff Races.

When voters go to the polls today, they’ll be deciding not just who gets to make policy but also who gets to enforce it. In many states, sheriffs—who oversee law enforcement offices that police local counties—are elected positions. And while these down-ballot races often fly under the radar, this time around these local races have high stakes for the people who live in the county as well as for the future of police reform in the U.S.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

Sheriff Finally Quits After ‘Black Bastards’ Scandal—but Won’t Stop Fighting for Re-Election

A North Carolina sheriff facing a slew of corruption accusations—including calling his own employees “snakes” and “Black bastards” and making other racially charged comments—resigned on Monday just before a judge could remove him from office.But even that won’t stop embattled former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from continuing his re-election campaign before voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8.“There are two weeks left before the election, early voting is in progress, and there is a move afoot to usurp the votes of law-abiding citizens,” Greene wrote on his Facebook page this week. “I cannot afford to spend the next week...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
