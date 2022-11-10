North Carolina sheriff Jody Greene resigned after racist comments were leaked. Two weeks later, the town reelected him.

Read full article on original website
Jane Owsley
3d ago
Just maybe he will keep his mouth shut. Sir it is called RESPECT. You need to respect the other human being.Know matter what color are man are woman.RESPECT. GOD BLESS YOU.AMEN.
Reply(3)
22
Deborah Moore
3d ago
all this racist crap needs to stop, and being offended by everything and always the victim get over yourselves and get back to working for want you want and guess what you want respect than earn it and it starts by giving respect
Reply(10)
12
Yolanda Denson
3d ago
Regardless how muck a person is racist or try to hide their true colors some how it seems to shine through so just keep your faith
Reply
8
Comments / 63