PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting. Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the bridges over Glenfield Road and Red Mud Hollow Road daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday as crews conduct milling and paving operations. Additional milling and paving working will occur on the northbound I-79 ramp from Glenfield Road, requiring a closure of the ramp as needed during the same time. Traffic will be detoured.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO