Route 3069 West Liberty Avenue Lane Restrictions this Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on West Liberty Avenue (Route 19) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on West Liberty Avenue in both directions between Pioneer Avenue and Brookside Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m....
I-79 Lane Restrictions This Week in Allegheny County
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting. Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the bridges over Glenfield Road and Red Mud Hollow Road daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday as crews conduct milling and paving operations. Additional milling and paving working will occur on the northbound I-79 ramp from Glenfield Road, requiring a closure of the ramp as needed during the same time. Traffic will be detoured.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
