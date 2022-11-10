Read full article on original website
Related
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
Whitmer touts first Michigan Dem trifecta in almost 40 years
On CNN's State of the Union, the re-elected Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, tells Dana Bash that her party's major wins in her state were the result of being "focused on the fundamentals" like infrastructure, inflation and schools.
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
Dixon hints at running for Michigan GOP chair
Tudor Dixon has announced that she is considering a run for chair of the Michigan Republican Party.
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms
More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rainbow wave’: How LGBTQ+ politicians broke barriers in midterm election
Across the country, LGBTQ+ candidates broke barriers Tuesday as part of a new generation of politicians elected to office. In a historic first, LGBTQ+ Americans were on the ballot in all 50 states, a record 678 candidates. According to the Victory Fund, nearly 400 candidates were elected, sparking the national...
Fox17
Scathing leaked memo from Michigan GOP blames Tudor Dixon for midterm losses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the wake of stunning Democratic midterm gains, candidate for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon on Thursday made public a Michigan Republican Party memo spelling out what led to historic GOP losses in this week’s election. In a Tweet, Dixon, who was the winner of...
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won
Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Experience, money and district lines: How Betsy Coffia narrowly won
A tight race in the 103rd State House District helped give Michigan Democrats the boost to a trifecta victory. For the first time in four decades, the party holds the governor's office and will have majorities in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature. Democratic candidate and Grand Traverse County Commissioner...
Michigan Republican Party blames election losses on Tudor Dixon, Trump
Less than 48 hours after polls closed and Democrats emerged from the midterm election poised to take control of every branch of state government, the Michigan Republican Party released a scathing memo blaming their electoral failures largely on Tudor Dixon, her campaign and former president Donald Trump. There’s a forest...
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
After right-to-work passed in 2012, union membership fell dramatically in Michigan hitting a new low last year of 13.3%.
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
wkar.org
Michigan Democrats make historic choices for new legislative leadership
On their first day back at the Capitol after the election, state lawmakers picked their leadership team for the next legislative session. Democrats, who took the majority in both chambers of the legislature for the first time since 1984, will come into power under the leadership of Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) and Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit).
Michigan Matters: The Impact of Election 2022!
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - People across Michigan went to the polls Tuesday and cast their votes and when they were counted history made as Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate for the first time in 40 years, and the top three elected jobs were retained by incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and AG Dana Nessel. What does it mean for Michiganders? The "Michigan Matters" roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Coleman Young II, Detroit City Councilman appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about...
Comments / 5