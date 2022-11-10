Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for the Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA),...
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott reverses course, no longer seeks to take on McConnell for party leadership
Before Tuesday night's election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, was seriously considering mounting a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if Republicans were to retake the Senate. In September, Scott was coy when asked about whether he'd support McConnell staying on...
Washington Examiner
'It makes no sense': Chorus of GOP senators call for McConnell to delay leadership election
Following underwhelming results in the midterm elections, a growing number of Republican senators are calling to delay leadership elections in the upper chamber, set for next Wednesday. According to reporting from Politico, Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee, (R-UT), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have signed a letter in an effort...
Washington Examiner
Trump acolyte Herschel Walker may turn to 'huge draw' DeSantis ahead of Georgia runoff
Herschel Walker's success in the Georgia Senate runoff could hinge on the participation and backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), rather than former President Donald Trump, according to some Republicans. Trump helped recruit his friend Walker into the Senate contest last year. However, Trump's relationship with Georgia has been...
Washington Examiner
Adrian Fontes beats Trump-endorsed election denier to become Arizona secretary of state
Democratic attorney Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican election denier Mark Finchem to become Arizona's next secretary of state. The winner is second in the line of succession for governor and has the power to upend how elections are handled, which could play an important role in the 2024 presidential contest.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results a 'rejection of extremism,' says New Hampshire governor
Recently reelected New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday said the outcome of the midterm elections was a “rejection of extremism.”. “Candidate quality matters” and a lot of Republicans were painted as extremists, Sununu said on ABC’s This Week. “When you have a product, you can’t...
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Washington Examiner
The basement benefit: Biden knows when to get out of the way and Trump doesn't
Give President Joe Biden credit for this much, especially in contrast with former President Donald Trump. He knows where he’s not wanted and when it is time to go away. That’s why Democrats overperformed in the midterm elections and Republicans more closely resemble a Trump-led circular firing squad than a confident governing majority, however narrow.
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Washington Examiner
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
A poor GOP showing in the midterms could hamper Kevin McCarthy's path to be House speaker
Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker won't be smooth following the GOP's poor showing in the midterms. But no rival has stepped up to challenge him.
Washington Examiner
Very narrow path to Democratic House majority runs through true toss-up races
Republicans are gearing up to take control of the House of Representatives, despite their majority not yet being sealed. For Democrats, there's still a narrow path to retaining the House majority by winning the majority of remaining true toss-up elections. As of Friday afternoon, there's a statistical path for the Democratic to hit the 218-seat majority.
Washington Examiner
Tiffany Trump gets married at Mar-a-Lago
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos seemingly without a hitch at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Thursday, causing all the staff at the Palm Beach resort to be sent home Wednesday, and it did not reopen until Friday night. A rehearsal dinner was slated in Trump's and fiancee Boulos's honor that night.
Washington Examiner
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
Washington Examiner
'Bad candidates,' 'fired up Democrats' reasons for GOP loss in the midterms, says Chris Christie
Bad candidates and Democrats who were “more fired up” were the reasons Chris Christie gave as to why the GOP fared so badly on Nov. 8. “I think the way you explain it (the Republican loss during the midterm elections) is that there are a number of factors that got Democrats more fired up than people thought and that the poll demonstrated,” Christie said during the Nov. 13 episode of This Week on ABC.
Washington Examiner
On Trump vs. DeSantis, Ronald Reagan shows the way
Looking ahead to 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party should take their cues from former President Ronald Reagan. After Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, a showdown between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seems certain. Trump has already begun taking shots at DeSantis, calling for him to disavow a 2024 run as a sign of “loyalty” and to “wait his turn.”
Washington Examiner
How just 50,000 votes yet to be counted could decide who controls the Senate
More than 50,000 mail-in ballots still need to be counted in Nevada's most populous county, delaying election results for at least another day, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Friday. Of the 50,030 mail ballots, an estimated 15,900 will be sent for tabulation Friday. More than 12,000 were...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis-backed school board candidates ride governor's coattails amid Florida red wave
A cohort of conservative school board candidates in Florida backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) rode the coattails of his landslide victory Tuesday and won their respective races. While DeSantis's 20-percentage-point blowout victory over Democrat Charlie Crist was a historic accomplishment in the traditionally purple state, the electoral victories of...
Washington Examiner
Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ with 'reckless' Jan. 6 behavior
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's rhetoric leading up to and on Jan. 6 was "reckless" and "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol." Pence made the comments in an upcoming interview with ABC's World News Tonight, snippets of which were released on...
Washington Examiner
Biden: Republicans 'going to have to decide who they are' after midterm losses
Republicans need to take stock of their party after Democrats defied history and held onto the Senate after this week's midterm elections, according to President Joe Biden. Biden offered the advice during an impromptu press briefing with reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV). The president had congratulated Cortez Mastro and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier on the telephone.
