Maryland State

Washington Examiner

The basement benefit: Biden knows when to get out of the way and Trump doesn't

Give President Joe Biden credit for this much, especially in contrast with former President Donald Trump. He knows where he’s not wanted and when it is time to go away. That’s why Democrats overperformed in the midterm elections and Republicans more closely resemble a Trump-led circular firing squad than a confident governing majority, however narrow.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
GEORGIA STATE
Very narrow path to Democratic House majority runs through true toss-up races

Republicans are gearing up to take control of the House of Representatives, despite their majority not yet being sealed. For Democrats, there's still a narrow path to retaining the House majority by winning the majority of remaining true toss-up elections. As of Friday afternoon, there's a statistical path for the Democratic to hit the 218-seat majority.
COLORADO STATE
Tiffany Trump gets married at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos seemingly without a hitch at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Thursday, causing all the staff at the Palm Beach resort to be sent home Wednesday, and it did not reopen until Friday night. A rehearsal dinner was slated in Trump's and fiancee Boulos's honor that night.
PALM BEACH, FL
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker

Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
'Bad candidates,' 'fired up Democrats' reasons for GOP loss in the midterms, says Chris Christie

Bad candidates and Democrats who were “more fired up” were the reasons Chris Christie gave as to why the GOP fared so badly on Nov. 8. “I think the way you explain it (the Republican loss during the midterm elections) is that there are a number of factors that got Democrats more fired up than people thought and that the poll demonstrated,” Christie said during the Nov. 13 episode of This Week on ABC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
On Trump vs. DeSantis, Ronald Reagan shows the way

Looking ahead to 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party should take their cues from former President Ronald Reagan. After Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, a showdown between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seems certain. Trump has already begun taking shots at DeSantis, calling for him to disavow a 2024 run as a sign of “loyalty” and to “wait his turn.”
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis-backed school board candidates ride governor's coattails amid Florida red wave

A cohort of conservative school board candidates in Florida backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) rode the coattails of his landslide victory Tuesday and won their respective races. While DeSantis's 20-percentage-point blowout victory over Democrat Charlie Crist was a historic accomplishment in the traditionally purple state, the electoral victories of...
FLORIDA STATE
Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ with 'reckless' Jan. 6 behavior

Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's rhetoric leading up to and on Jan. 6 was "reckless" and "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol." Pence made the comments in an upcoming interview with ABC's World News Tonight, snippets of which were released on...
Biden: Republicans 'going to have to decide who they are' after midterm losses

Republicans need to take stock of their party after Democrats defied history and held onto the Senate after this week's midterm elections, according to President Joe Biden. Biden offered the advice during an impromptu press briefing with reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV). The president had congratulated Cortez Mastro and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier on the telephone.
GEORGIA STATE

