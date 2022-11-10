Bad candidates and Democrats who were “more fired up” were the reasons Chris Christie gave as to why the GOP fared so badly on Nov. 8. “I think the way you explain it (the Republican loss during the midterm elections) is that there are a number of factors that got Democrats more fired up than people thought and that the poll demonstrated,” Christie said during the Nov. 13 episode of This Week on ABC.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO