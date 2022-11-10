Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital a day after he arrived in Bali for the G20 summit.Indonesian officials said Mr Lavrov, who is attending the talks on Vladimir Putin’s behalf, has left the hospital in “good health”.It was earlier reported that the foreign minister was being treated for a heart condition, which Moscow claimed to a “fake news”.The G20 summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many world leaders are arriving today, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak.China’s president Xi Jinping arrived earlier today for an in-person meeting with Joe Biden, the first since the...

