Missouri State

KOLR10 News

Brief timeline of Missourians’ right to vote

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — As time goes on and new generations forge ahead to take up the mantle our ancestors have lived and died for, it’s important to remember how far humanity has come lest we forget the privilege we have in a voting system that values the voice of the people within it. The right […]
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3

Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

AREA HCC CLINICS DESIGNATED AS VETERANS CHOICE PROVIDERS

HCC Network recently announced that its Community Health Centers have received designation as Veterans Choice Program providers. A news release says the move comes after the federal government signed into law the Veterans Access, Choice, and Accountability Act of 2014 (VACAA). The goal is to make health care services more accessible to veterans in a more timely fashion.
CONCORDIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 10th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Since voters have approved the recreational use of marijuana, Missourians will be able to apply to grow six cannabis plants at a time at home. Lyndall Fraker, with the Missouri Department of Health, says residents can begin applying December 8. Missouri is working to have marijuana ready to sell for recreational use next February. Beginning December 8, it would also no longer be illegal for someone to have three ounces or less of marijuana on them.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary

Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Which Missouri ballot measures passed?

Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE

