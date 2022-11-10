Read full article on original website
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
Missouri Governor Parson has to appoint new attorney general, and treasurer again
Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make.
Brief timeline of Missourians’ right to vote
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — As time goes on and new generations forge ahead to take up the mantle our ancestors have lived and died for, it’s important to remember how far humanity has come lest we forget the privilege we have in a voting system that values the voice of the people within it. The right […]
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future. The draft offers insight as to how soon Missourians can purchase and apply to grow...
Laclede Record
Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3
Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
939theeagle.com
Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission
Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million,...
KYTV
Missouri announces grant to help first responders, some say it will be difficult to use
CAMDENTON Mo. (KY3) - Things like equipment are vital to first responders, a grant announced by the Department of Public Safety is supposed to help with it. Some agencies question if everyone will be able to. “We obviously have a couple of concerns, you know, they they’re requesting a 50%...
kmmo.com
AREA HCC CLINICS DESIGNATED AS VETERANS CHOICE PROVIDERS
HCC Network recently announced that its Community Health Centers have received designation as Veterans Choice Program providers. A news release says the move comes after the federal government signed into law the Veterans Access, Choice, and Accountability Act of 2014 (VACAA). The goal is to make health care services more accessible to veterans in a more timely fashion.
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 10th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Since voters have approved the recreational use of marijuana, Missourians will be able to apply to grow six cannabis plants at a time at home. Lyndall Fraker, with the Missouri Department of Health, says residents can begin applying December 8. Missouri is working to have marijuana ready to sell for recreational use next February. Beginning December 8, it would also no longer be illegal for someone to have three ounces or less of marijuana on them.
krcu.org
Going Public: Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri's Deer, and Mandatory CWD Sampling Weekend
On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Missouri Department of Conservation agent, Clarissa Lee, about Chronic Wasting Disease in deer and Mandatory CWD Sampling Weekend, which is Nov. 12th and 13th. The disease is deadly among the deer population, and there is no cure. The sampling program aims...
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RESPONDS TO FIRE AT ROSE ACRE FARMS
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire that damaged a chicken barn housing approximately 100,000 chickens at Rose Acre Farms southeast of Knob Noster on Saturday, November 12. According to a release from the district, the fire was reported by employees around 1 p.m. after staff found...
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
