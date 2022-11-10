Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Battlefield 2042 is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month
Electronic Arts announced that Battlefield 2042 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access in late November. “We’re proud of the work that we’ve done over the past 12 months. and so if you haven’t jumped in yet, starting in season 3, we’ll be introducing Battlefield 2042 into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and making the game available for subscribers with EA Access,” EA says in its November 2022 development briefing.
ComicBook
Every God of War Game Ranked
God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Action RPG
PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are loving one of November's free games. Regardless of whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber you can enjoy this new free game, and so far, it seems like everyone is doing just that. That said, you need to claim the game before next month because once the first Tuesday of December rolls around, it will no longer be a free download. The game in question is Nioh 2 from developer Team Ninja, which is one of November's free monthly PS Plus games and the headliner at that.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - Official Development Update: November 2022 Video
Join members of the development team for a peek at what's coming to Battlefield 2042 in Season 3 and beyond of the first-person shooter game. The upcoming Update 3.2 will feature the return of the Class system as the team reworks the game’s Specialist system. Season 3 will also bring new vault weapons and reworks of the Manifest and Breakaway maps. Check out the video for details, including the reveal that Battlefield 2042 will have free access periods in December for players on each platform.
ComicBook
Pokemon Finally Brought Back Missing Fan Favorites for Ash's Big Win
Pokemon Journeys has officially given Ash Ketchum his biggest win in the anime's 25 long years of history to date, and the newest episode of the series used the opportunity to bring in the best cameos in the series so far! The newest iteration of the anime has been much different than many of the others in the franchise thus far as the 25th Anniversary has allowed the anime to dig deep into its history to bring back many familiar faces, places, and Pokemon from the past for new adventures. Now that has all come full circle for Ash as he goes for his biggest win yet.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Is Only $1.49 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated PS4 game has been made $1.49 for a limited time over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game, however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Of course, at the moment of publishing, the deal is still active, but come November 19 it will expire and the game will return to its normal price point of $14.99. As for the game in question, it's The Swapper from Facepalm Games.
Gamespot
Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.
dotesports.com
How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2
There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
Modern Warfare 2 players baffled as key feature held back until Season 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's raids, a shiny new co-op mode that continues the campaign's story, will only feature a boss to battle in the third season. Bit of a shock for those who were refining their skills for the debut on 14 December. Dataminer and leaker GhostOfSaba has...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
dexerto.com
Overwatch November 15 update early patch notes: Zarya, D.Va, Genji & more nerfed
The first-ever big Overwatch 2 balance patch will be going live on November 15 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know about the mid-season update. The Overwatch 2 mid-season update will finally be deployed a little later than the developers...
dotesports.com
How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2
The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Giving Away One of the Best Games of All Time for Just $2
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can currently play one of the best games of all time for just $2, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale. Since Nintendo began to crack down on absurdly low discounts on the Nintendo eShop, it's been a little more challenging to find great deals on the platform, especially compared to the likes of Steam or the PlayStation Store. However, there are still deals to be had if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of discounts at any given time on the Nintendo eShop. The latest is for Inside from developer Playdead, which is $2 for a limited time thanks to a 90% discount.
IGN
Remedy Announces Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Revealed in a blog post, Remedy and 505 Games are co-developing and co-publishing the sequel which was previously known as Codename Heron and thought to be a spin-off rather than a second mainline game.
ComicBook
GameStop Finally Has Some Good PS5 News for PlayStation Fans
GameStop shared good news this week for PlayStation fans still looking for where to buy a PS5 in time for the holidays. While PS5 restocks are often sporadic and difficult to get in on, GameStop announced another of those this week by confirming that the PlayStation console will be back in stock in stores. These always have an implied "for a limited time" disclaimer attached to them since restocks go so quickly, but you've at least got a shot at getting one once more if you still need one or just want another.
ComicBook
Steam Makes One of Its Most Controversial Games Just $0.99
One of the most controversial games of all time is currently $0.99 on Steam thanks to a new promotional sale. In the modern era, "controversial" games are far less common than they used to be for a variety of reasons. The primary reason though is that games themselves aren't as controversial as they used to be. Whether it's sexualized content in video games or violence in video games, society has shifted in its view on both. For example, if Postal 2 were released in 2022 it wouldn't be the mega-controversial release it was when it dropped in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
A severely underrated war epic turns the tables via an explosive guerrilla campaign on streaming
Having previously helmed Glory, The Last Samurai, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, and Blood Diamond among others, director Edward Zick had more than proven his chops when it came to helming hard-hitting historical stories, as well as action-packed thrillers with mature and complex thematic trappings, which were often the same film. Defiance didn’t fare so well, though, even if it’s gone on to secure status as an overlooked gem in the grand scheme of the war genre.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
