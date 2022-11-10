Hudson PD arrest NYC man for alleged robbery

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Police arrested Malcom, D. McNeil, 32 of NYC. McNeil was allegedly involved in a robbery on October 9.

On October 9 round 4:15 p.m. a 57-year-old Hudson resident called the Hudson police to report a man had stolen his money while he was at a convenience store located at 2nd and Warren Street. Police report the suspect grabbed $160 in cash from the victim’s hand and refused to give it back. Offices then report the suspect left the store with the money. Hudson police and detectives reviewed the store video, recognizing the suspect from previous contacts.

Police report Det. Sgt. Jason Finn spotted and confronted McNeil at the Hudson Amtrak station. Officers explain McNeil resisted arrest and ran up Allen Street. Det. Sgt. Finn was able to catch the suspect after a brief struggle. No one, including the victim, was injured during the incident. police report that it seemed the suspect was planning to leave the area.

Charges

Third degree robbery

Resisting arrest

According to police McNeil was arraigned by Judge Connor at the Hudson City Court. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail based on the fact McNeil had two previous violent felony convictions for first degree robbery in 2013 and a second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a loaded firearm in 2008.

