ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson PD arrest NYC man for alleged robbery

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0j6EgeWH00

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Police arrested Malcom, D. McNeil, 32 of NYC. McNeil was allegedly involved in a robbery on October 9.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

On October 9 round 4:15 p.m. a 57-year-old Hudson resident called the Hudson police to report a man had stolen his money while he was at a convenience store located at 2nd and Warren Street. Police report the suspect grabbed $160 in cash from the victim’s hand and refused to give it back. Offices then report the suspect left the store with the money. Hudson police and detectives reviewed the store video, recognizing the suspect from previous contacts.

Police report Det. Sgt. Jason Finn spotted and confronted McNeil at the Hudson Amtrak station. Officers explain McNeil resisted arrest and ran up Allen Street. Det. Sgt. Finn was able to catch the suspect after a brief struggle. No one, including the victim, was injured during the incident. police report that it seemed the suspect was planning to leave the area.

Charges

  • Third degree robbery
  • Resisting arrest
Police arrest man after gun and drug investigation

According to police McNeil was arraigned by Judge Connor at the Hudson City Court. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail based on the fact McNeil had two previous violent felony convictions for first degree robbery in 2013 and a second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a loaded firearm in 2008.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC man apprehended following City of Hudson strong-arm robbery

HUDSON – An alert City of Hudson police officer is credited with apprehended a New York City man who had just stolen $160 in cash from a 57-year-old Hudson man at a convenience store. Police Chief L. Edward Moore said the suspect, Malcolm McNeil, 32, allegedly grabbed the money...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside

Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with DWI after almost hitting Ulster sheriff’s deputy

TILLSON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingston man on a charge of driving while intoxicated and other offenses after he flew by a traffic stop and almost struck a patrol vehicle and deputy. Jalen Allen, 29, was also charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment in...
KINGSTON, NY
CBS New York

Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles

BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen. According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning. They added that several other vehicles...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Daily News

Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental

The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy