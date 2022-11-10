Read full article on original website
Related
Light snow lands in Northeast Ohio; When will it end?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow has landed in Northeast Ohio. According to the National Weather Service, a mix of light rain and snow showers began Saturday and is expected to continue Sunday until 3 p.m. Sunday’s temperature is expected to only reach a high of 37 degrees, with a low of 31.
Ohio Veterans Memorial Park provides moving tribute to fallen Ohio heroes
A candlelight tribute was held for Ohio soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country at Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in the Village of Clinton, ten miles Southwest of Akron.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: LGBTQ + Career & Resource Fair, My Recovery Day Jam, Holiday Greeting Card Workshop
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
Snow hits southern Ohio; Headed north
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras across the southern portion of Ohio are showing snow accumulations on roadways. That snow is headed up toward Northeast Ohio.
How to get the latest updates, school closings when winter weather hits NE Ohio
**Watch Fox 8’s Winter Weather Outlook above CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter is almost here! And Fox 8 is ready to keep our viewers and readers informed when it comes to weather watches and warnings, school closings, winter road conditions and more. Be prepared when the weather takes a turn with notifications sent right to your […]
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated Veterans Day special. Each year, many restaurants across the country -- and here in Northeast Ohio -- offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."
VIDEO: Canton City Fire Department fights large brush fire at Spring Valley Golf Course
CANTON, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio fire departments responded to a large brush fire at Spring Valley Golf Course in East Sparta on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a Facebook post...
WKYC
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for Saturday, November 12? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $47 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below:
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
NBC4 Columbus
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
Flu season expected to hit Ohio hard, first local pediatric death reported
Health officials warn this flu season is already showing signs that it will be worse than in recent, previous years.
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Lake Effect snow creates wet roads Sunday morning, use caution
As Lake Effect snow continues to fall in portions of Northeast Ohio, motorists should use caution as the Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting crashes due to slick road conditions.
Ohio's first flu-related death of season is 13-year-old Cuyahoga County boy
CLEVELAND — Doctors are concerned about a brutal influenza season this year. On Thursday, we found out that a 13-year-old boy from Cuyahoga County is Ohio's first flu-related death of the season. So far the state has had 135 flu-related hospitalizations, including 15 in Northeast Ohio, but that's up...
Snow coming to NE Ohio this weekend — Here’s how much
A SOGGY Veteran’s Day. It started raining early this morning and has quit!
Red flag fire warnings in Ohio: What you need to know about who's impacted and what's next
CLEVELAND — Although there's an increased risk of fires spreading across the state due to dry and windy conditions, 3News' meteorologists are predicting that the higher risk won't last too long for those in Northeast Ohio. From firefighters, to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, to ODOT signs, the message is...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0