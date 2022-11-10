ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
CLEVELAND, OH
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated Veterans Day special. Each year, many restaurants across the country -- and here in Northeast Ohio -- offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
CHESTERLAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
