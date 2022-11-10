ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC police officer accused of sex crimes with child, officials say

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A police officer in Albemarle was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple felonies related to sex offenses with a child, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI officials said investigators were requested by the Chief of the Albemarle Police Department to look into allegations of sex offenses involving one of their officers, Logan Andrew Johnson.

On Nov. 8, Johnson was arrested and charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, one count of felony indecent liberties with a child, and one count of felony solicitation of a child by computer or electronic device.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond and booked at the Anson County Jail.

