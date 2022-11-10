ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Mizzou looking to derail Tennessee’s college football playoff hopes on Saturday

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNy15_0j6Eg7ff00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fifth-ranked Tennessee still has plenty left to play for if the Volunteers take care of business down the stretch.

First up is trying to finish off a perfect record at home Saturday against Missouri. That’s all coach Josh Heupel wants his team focused on.

“There’s nothing we can control other than who we are,” Heupel said. “How we approach it and how we go play and compete.”

Last week’s 27-13 loss to top-ranked Georgia all but ended Tennessee’s bid for the Southeastern Conference championship. But a resume that includes wins over five AP Top 25 teams will go a long way toward earning the Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC, No. 5 CFP) a spot in the College Football Playoff.

St. Louis middle school students distribute edibles to classmates

That loss provided the Vols with an important lesson for their next big game in hostile territory. Tennessee wraps up the season visiting South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

“We won’t let the moment get too big for us,” Vols defensive linemen LaTrell Bumphus said. “At times, that might have been an issue.”

Missouri (4-5, 2-4) followed up a road win at then-No. 23 South Carolina with a 21-17 loss last weekend to Kentucky. That loss featured a bizarre roughing the punter penalty late, costing the Tigers a short-field opportunity for victory.

The snap was well over the head of Kentucky’s punter and rolled to the 5-yard line where the punter tried a desperation kick only to be tackled by Missouri’s Will Norris. The punter was ruled to be within the tackle box and Norris was called for roughing the punter, giving Kentucky a first down.

The SEC office reviewed the penalty, not that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wanted to talk about it.

Missouri still has a chance at becoming bowl eligible for a third straight season with Drinkwitz. This is the Tigers’ last road game, and they are 3-2 in Knoxville in this series; Tennessee has won three straight over the Tigers.

“It’s a challenging scheme combined with challenging players, and that’s really when it’s at its best,” Drinkwitz said of the Vols’ offensive scheme that Heupel once ran at Missouri as coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

SENIOR DAY

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman will be among the Vols taking the field at Neyland Stadium for the final time Saturday. They have a chance to finish off a perfect home record at 7-0, which would be the first since Tennessee also went 7-0 in 2007.

Tennessee has outscored opponents 321-128 this season at home and have won eight straight dating to last season. That’s the longest home winning streak since the Vols won nine straight between 2006 and 2008.

STILL NO. 1

The Vols still have the nation’s top offense averaging 523.7 yards per game and the top passing efficiency at 188.61. However, Tennessee dipped to second nationally scoring 45.3 points a game and averaging 335.8 yards passing per game.

TENNESSEE’S OFFENSE

Not only did the loss to Georgia snap the Vols’ perfect start, some offensive streaks also ended in that game. Hooker’s nation-best streak of games with at least one touchdown pass ended at 20. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt’s stretch of four straight games with multiple TD receptions also ended in the loss. And the Vols didn’t have a wide receiver with at least 100 yards receiving for the first time after seven straight games.

LINE OF FIRE

The Tigers will be limping into Neyland Stadium on the offensive line. Versatile lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar was injured in the loss to Kentucky with Hyrin White ruled out for the season. Missouri has used eight different combinations along the offensive line.

STINGY D

Missouri ranks fourth in the SEC in several defensive categories. The Tigers are giving up just 21.4 points per game, allowing 86.3 yards rushing per game, 192.4 yards passing per game and in total defense at 304.1 yards per game. The Tigers’ four SEC losses have been by a combined 18 points.

By AL LESAR, Associated Press

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Hooker throws three TDs, No. 5 Tennessee tops Missouri 66-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 66-24 victory over Missouri on Saturday. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 College Football Playoff) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri (4-6, 2-5) attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX2Now

Mizzou men’s hoops off to 3-0 start after win over Lindenwood

The Dennis Gates basketball coaching era at Missouri is off to a perfect 3-0 start after the Tigers 82-53 win over Lindenwood on Sunday in Columbia. Four Mizzou players scored in double figures in the victory; Noah Carter (14), Kobe Brown (13), Deandre Gholston (11) and Nick Honor (11). The game featured several dunks in the Tigers victory over their in-state opponent.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Mizzou & Illini post basketball wins on Friday

It’s a 2-0 start for both the Missouri and Illinois basketball teams. Both schools won their games on Friday night. Mizzou outlasted a pesky Penn team, 92-85 at Mizzou Arena. Noah Wallace led the way for the Tigers with a game high 28 points. D’Moi Hodge added 17 points, Missouri placed four players in double figures in scoring.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX2Now

Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer

COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
COLE COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy