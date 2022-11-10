ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar

The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
UPI News

U.S. turkey prices are up 6.5% headed into Thanksgiving

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Fresh Thanksgiving turkey will cost 6.5% more this year, $1.14 per pound compared to $1.07 last year, according to USDA data. Frozen turkey prices are up, too, costing an average of $1.11 a pound compared to $1.06 last year. The USDA turkey prices data shows regional...
HAWAII STATE
Cheddar News

Used Cars Are Getting Cheaper and Bringing Down Inflation

A used 2020 Jeep is on display on a lot in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Price increases moderated in the United States last month, Thursday, Nov. 10, in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
NBC Los Angeles

Tips for Hosting a Budget Friendly Thanksgiving

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, you might feel overwhelmed by the cost of it all. So the I-Team went shopping and talked to a money saving expert to find ways you can host a budget-friendly Thanksgiving gathering. From turkey to stuffing to pies, Thanksgiving can get pricey, especially when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Online Prices Continued to Decline in October, Adobe Reports

Prices for products sold online decreased on a yearly basis for the second consecutive month in October, according to new data from Adobe released on Thursday. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September, according to the latest Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). What’s more, most of the categories tracked by Adobe – 11 out of 18 – saw month-over-month price decreases in July. The October decline in prices was driven by categories including electronics, computers, toys and sporting goods, Adobe said. In the largest category in e-commerce by share of spend, electronics, online prices fell sharply...
UPI News

U.S. stocks climb on news of cooler inflation

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Thursday's cooler Consumer Price Index report Thursday boosted stocks to their best day since the spring of 2020, continuing gains since the midterms. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,201.43 points or 3.7% to close at 33,715.37. The S&P 500 rose 207.80 points or 5.54% to 3,956.37. The Nasdaq Composite went up 760.97 or 7.35% to close at 11,114.15.
Kansas Reflector

4 takeaways on housing ahead of inflation report

Housing costs, including rental prices, are on the path to stabilizing but evidence of this won’t show up in inflation measures anytime soon, economists say. The latest Consumer Price Index numbers, which are used to measure inflation, come out on Thursday morning. But the survey used to measure shelter, a large component of inflation, lags […] The post 4 takeaways on housing ahead of inflation report appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NBC News

Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Tanks As Inflation Falls Below 8% for the First Time Since February

The US dollar tanked on Thursday after the annual inflation rate fell to its lowest level since January. Investors have been jumping back into stocks, with the financial markets anticipating that the Federal Reserve will pause or pivot on interest rates and ignite another era of cheap money. But is this a sign that inflation is plummeting, or is it a blip on the radar?
cryptoslate.com

Investors digest lower-than-expected CPI as risk-on assets rallied while DXY sunk into the weekend

For almost the entirety of 2022, U.S. inflation data has caused pain in the markets, however, a slowdown in October gave new hope for less aggressive Fed hikes. Investors grabbed the chance with both hands as U.S. equities and fixed-income had their best day since the spring of 2020 while the dollar index sank with its worst daily decline since 2009.

