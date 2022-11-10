Read full article on original website
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Aldi Promising Thanksgiving Food To Be Priced At 2019 Levels As Inflation Rises
Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends. So to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Aldi is holding a "Price Rewind" offer that brings back the prices from 2019, when inflation was at 2%.
Food, energy, shelter prices rise, but inflation showing signs of slowing
Although there are signs that the Federal Reserve’s interest rates are starting to slow inflation, the price of many necessities continues to jump.
Rising prices are on the menu for Thanksgiving, with inflation currently at 7.7%
With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, food and family are on many people's minds. But turkey and travel will carry a hefty price tag this year. The annual inflation rate in October was 7.7%.
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
NBC Los Angeles
A First Look at Amazon's New Delivery Drone, Slated to Start Deliveries This Year
Nearly a decade after Jeff Bezos first announced drone delivery, Amazon says it's finally ready to start air-dropping packages — literally. The latest drone model will drop packages from 12 feet in the air. "If the drone encounters another aircraft when it's flying, it'll fly around that other aircraft....
U.S. turkey prices are up 6.5% headed into Thanksgiving
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Fresh Thanksgiving turkey will cost 6.5% more this year, $1.14 per pound compared to $1.07 last year, according to USDA data. Frozen turkey prices are up, too, costing an average of $1.11 a pound compared to $1.06 last year. The USDA turkey prices data shows regional...
Used Cars Are Getting Cheaper and Bringing Down Inflation
A used 2020 Jeep is on display on a lot in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Price increases moderated in the United States last month, Thursday, Nov. 10, in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
NBC Los Angeles
Tips for Hosting a Budget Friendly Thanksgiving
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, you might feel overwhelmed by the cost of it all. So the I-Team went shopping and talked to a money saving expert to find ways you can host a budget-friendly Thanksgiving gathering. From turkey to stuffing to pies, Thanksgiving can get pricey, especially when...
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7 percent over past 12 months
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September,...
Investors are pricing in much higher odds the Fed dials down the size of the next rate hike after October inflation cooled below 8%
Investors on Thursday were pricing in higher expectations the Federal Reserve will reduce the size of its rate hikes at its December meeting. Inflation cooled to 7.7% in October, fueling greater speculation for a rate hike of 50 basis points at the December 13-14 meeting. The Fed has raised the...
Online Prices Continued to Decline in October, Adobe Reports
Prices for products sold online decreased on a yearly basis for the second consecutive month in October, according to new data from Adobe released on Thursday. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September, according to the latest Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). What’s more, most of the categories tracked by Adobe – 11 out of 18 – saw month-over-month price decreases in July. The October decline in prices was driven by categories including electronics, computers, toys and sporting goods, Adobe said. In the largest category in e-commerce by share of spend, electronics, online prices fell sharply...
Dow surges 1,200 points and Wall Street posts its best day in two years as cooling inflation gives investors hope the Fed will slow its rate hikes
Wall Street surged on Thursday and posted its best session in two years after a new report showed US inflation is cooling faster than expected. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial average was up 1,201 points, or 3.7 percent, at 33,715. The S&P 500 soared 5.54 percent and the Nasdaq roared up 7.35 percent.
U.S. stocks climb on news of cooler inflation
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Thursday's cooler Consumer Price Index report Thursday boosted stocks to their best day since the spring of 2020, continuing gains since the midterms. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,201.43 points or 3.7% to close at 33,715.37. The S&P 500 rose 207.80 points or 5.54% to 3,956.37. The Nasdaq Composite went up 760.97 or 7.35% to close at 11,114.15.
4 takeaways on housing ahead of inflation report
Housing costs, including rental prices, are on the path to stabilizing but evidence of this won’t show up in inflation measures anytime soon, economists say. The latest Consumer Price Index numbers, which are used to measure inflation, come out on Thursday morning. But the survey used to measure shelter, a large component of inflation, lags […] The post 4 takeaways on housing ahead of inflation report appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
US Dollar Tanks As Inflation Falls Below 8% for the First Time Since February
The US dollar tanked on Thursday after the annual inflation rate fell to its lowest level since January. Investors have been jumping back into stocks, with the financial markets anticipating that the Federal Reserve will pause or pivot on interest rates and ignite another era of cheap money. But is this a sign that inflation is plummeting, or is it a blip on the radar?
cryptoslate.com
Investors digest lower-than-expected CPI as risk-on assets rallied while DXY sunk into the weekend
For almost the entirety of 2022, U.S. inflation data has caused pain in the markets, however, a slowdown in October gave new hope for less aggressive Fed hikes. Investors grabbed the chance with both hands as U.S. equities and fixed-income had their best day since the spring of 2020 while the dollar index sank with its worst daily decline since 2009.
