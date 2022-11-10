Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Volleyball World - Week 8Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 7 Recap / Week 8 PreviewUnder The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
CPSO: Parent arrested for striking teacher with car during pickup
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parent of a Keithville Elementary student was arrested after he hit a school employee with his car Friday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. They were called to Keithville Elementary for a...
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was...
Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
Donations and service work to Woody’s Home for Veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Companies used Veterans Day to give back to an organization that provides critical assistance to veterans. SWEPCO and other companies in the area hosted an annual donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans. The workers also put on their painting clothes to help. Woody’s...
The runoff: Arceneaux, Tarver to meet in Shreveport mayoral debate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have one opportunity to hear both candidates in the race for Shreveport mayor present their vision for the city at a debate next Wednesday at LSU Shreveport. The voter turnout for this year’s race was considerably lower than in 2018, with a little...
Veteran's Day parade in Texarkana
Veterans and family came together on Friday for a parade through the city. Veterans and family came together on Friday for a parade through the city. SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with...
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La.
Election data: 26% of voters could decide Shreveport’s next mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The contest to become the next mayor of Shreveport will be decided in the December 10 runoff, but how will voter turnout affect who will become the city’s next leader?. According to the secretary of state’s website, Shreveport’s five largest precincts voted in favor of...
Cold temperatures settle in with weekend sunshine
Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Haughton shocks Airline in playoff rematch. Haughton shocks Airline in playoff rematch. Veteran’s Day parade in Texarkana. Veterans and...
Minden High JROTC cadets place flags for Veterans Day
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The JROTC cadets of Minden High School spent the morning installing flag displays around campus Friday morning to honor the nation’s veterans. The flags of each military branch line the school’s entrance and sidewalks. 70 students participated in the commemoration. “I think a...
