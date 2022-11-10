ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

One Robbery Suspect Arrested after Robbery Spree

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 5 days ago

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit has arrested an 18-year-old male involved in multiple robberies throughout Colorado Springs dating back to the middle of October 2022. The suspect involved in these robberies used a handgun to threaten the victims and demand money and/or products. In each case, the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No physical injuries were reported by the victims. The robberies took place as follows:

10/18/2022 – Game Stop – 5620 East Woodmen Road

11/01/2022 – Family Dollar – 3770 Airport Road

11/01/2022 – Family Dollar – 4609 Austin Bluffs Parkway

11/03/2022 – Walgreens – 6011 Rangewood Drive

11/04/2022 – Game Stop – 3235 East Platte Avenue

11/05/2022 – Glass Act Smoke Shop – 4327 North Academy Boulevard

11/06/2022 – Carjacking – 7040 Rangewood Drive

After an extensive investigation, the Robbery Unit identified 18-year-old Colorado Springs resident Breven Herron as a suspect in this series. On November 7, 2022, the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit, Robbery Unit, and Motor Vehicle Theft Unit took Herron into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vegSs_0j6EewEX00

