Averett University and the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness are pleased to welcome over 55 companies to campus Tuesday, Nov. 15, from across the Dan River Region, Virginia and North Carolina. Students seeking jobs in the medical field, business fields, criminal justice, human services, information technology, hospitality, banking, aeronautics and more will have the opportunity to speak directly with business owners and representatives. Over 300 jobs and internships are up for grabs.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO