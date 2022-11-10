ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Averett Set to Host Largest Career Fair in School History

Averett University and the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness are pleased to welcome over 55 companies to campus Tuesday, Nov. 15, from across the Dan River Region, Virginia and North Carolina. Students seeking jobs in the medical field, business fields, criminal justice, human services, information technology, hospitality, banking, aeronautics and more will have the opportunity to speak directly with business owners and representatives. Over 300 jobs and internships are up for grabs.
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Holding Free Flu Vaccine Clinic

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will conduct a public health exercise offering a free seasonal flu vaccine clinic Friday, November 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chatham Health Department located at 200 H G Mcghee Drive. This drive-thru event will offer influenza (flu) vaccinations for everyone ages 9 and...
