Saline, MI

Saline Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 29

The annual tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m., Nov. 29, in front of Key Bank at the four corners in downtown Saline. The event is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. The Saline High School Ten Tones Choir will sing during the event. Refreshments will be...
SALINE, MI
Saline Township Board Discusses Annexation, Zoning Amendment

The Saline Township Board had a full agenda at its meeting Wednesday evening at the township hall. The board spent some time discussing two agenda items, the Saline Fire Board and the proposed agreement between the City of Saline and the township over the annexation of the Greaves property on Macon Road.
SALINE, MI
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18

We couldn't put it off forever. It's going to feel wintery this week. Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High: 42° Low: 28° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 3 mph winds from the NNE. Tuesday November 15.
SALINE, MI

