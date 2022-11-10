Donation to Support Officer Ragsdale

The Colorado Springs Police Department cordially invites our community and the media to the presentation of a donation by HBA Cares to the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation for Colorado Springs Police Officer Brianna Ragsdale.

When: November 10, 2022

Time: 10:30am

Where: Colorado Springs Police Protective Association

516 N. Tejon Street

Colorado Springs, CO. 80903

On October 21, 2022, a charity hockey game occurred between HBA Cares and CSPD officers at Sertich Ice arena. This game benefited HBA Cares charities and the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation, specifically to support Colorado Springs Police Department Officer Brianna Ragsdale. Officer Ragsdale had a major medical incident while on duty and is currently battling to come back to work.

Off-duty CSPD officers competed against HBA Cares in front of our community to raise donations for both charities. This game was a resounding success for everyone involved. As a result, HBA Cares will be presenting a check for $3,500 to the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation who is supported by the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association.

Representatives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, HBA Cares, the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association, and the board of the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation will be present and available for comment. CSPD Chief Vasquez and Sgt. Marko Somersalmi will be representing CSPD at the event.