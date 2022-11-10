ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Veterans Day: Seaside Elementary students sing to honor veterans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and teachers in Horry County honored veterans today. Seaside Elementary in Garden City held a Veterans Day program. The school chorus sang patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner, Fifty Nifty and Thank You, Soldiers. The school honored all branches of the military...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Robeson County fireman honored as being pioneer

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County fireman Jay White, 72, was honored during an event Thursday night by the Robeson County Firefighter’s Association Pioneer Award. White volunteers with Northwoods Fire and Rescue, but he's been a firefighter for 39 years. Northwoods Fire Chief Josh Windom said White...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Parts of North Kings Highway closed due to crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid parts of North Kings Highway as they work a motor vehicle crash. North Kings Highway in the area of 79th Avenue North is closed as crews work to clear the crash. There is no...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
Chants punch their ticket to the Sun Belt Conference Championship

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 SBC)–the lone remaining one-loss team from a non-autonomy conference—clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Football Championship for the second time in the past three seasons in Week 11 play. The Chanticleers top the Sun Belt East Division, while Troy...
CONWAY, SC
Coastal football cracks Top 25 in latest AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time during the 2022 season, Coastal Carolina football has made it to the AP Top 25 Poll. The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 with their 9-1 record after beating Southern Miss Saturday night. Coastal Carolina used three rushing touchdowns to earn...
CONWAY, SC

