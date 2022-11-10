Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
Horry County Fire Rescue: Vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into utility lines early Sunday morning on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 2:38 a.m. in the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle, HCFR said. At this time, no injuries have been reported. Crews were working the scene […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Myrtle Beach: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Wondering where to stay in Myrtle Beach for a family vacation, romantic getaway, business trip, or golfing excursion? The Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina offers 60 miles of coastline jam-packed with amazing restaurants, shopping, shows, and family-friendly attractions, making it a top destination for travelers of all interests.
5 hospitalized after crash closed part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon, according to police. It happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Kings Highway and 79th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. One person was taken to the hospital with […]
iheart.com
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
A woman in South Carolina is celebrating a major lottery win after a rare lottery ticket purchase scored her a $200,000 prize. The lucky winner from Grand Strand, whose name was not revealed in the release, said she doesn't often play the lottery, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. However, perhaps inspired by the recent record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot, she ended up picking up a couple of lottery tickets from the Lowes Foods Store on Fresh Drive in Myrtle Beach. What was even more surprising is that she purchased the store's last two tickets in the Color of Money game, which landed her the huge win.
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
wpde.com
Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
‘Model patrol officer’: Florence police officer retires after 18 years
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson’s time with the Florence Police Department came to an end on Thursday, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Williamson served the city of Florence for 18 years with professionalism, integrity and tenacity, police said. He began his service as a Class III officer with the goal […]
UPDATE: Escaped Chesterfield County inmates captured Friday
One of two inmates who escaped from a Chesterfield County detention center this week has been captured, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deadly house fire to be investigated near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Sunday morning on East Old Camden Road in the Hartsville area, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation. […]
wcti12.com
Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina
LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
cbs17
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the...
Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina
COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
Nicole leaves destruction in march north
LUMBERTON — Robeson County mostly escaped another big storm in the waining days of the 2022 Hurrican Season. Heavy rain fell throughout
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
luxury-houses.net
This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades
The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack during attempted home break-in, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged after a North Myrtle Beach woman died of a heart attack during an attempted home break-in in July, according to police. Austin Thomas Jones, 40, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police were called on July 24 to […]
WMBF
Troopers seeking suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Troopers were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to Marion Road near Victoria Court. They said someone hit a pedestrian and drove away. The pedestrian was hurt, but...
Alabama’s Jeff Cook touched the lives of many along the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When Jeff Cook and his cousins came to Myrtle Beach in 1973, it was just the start of their band Alabama’s legendary career in country music. Cook and his bandmates from Fort Payne, Alabama, performed as the main house band at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach for seven years […]
Comments / 0