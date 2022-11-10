Crews working diesel spill in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police and fire crews are working a significant diesel fuel spill in the area of Veterans Avenue and Roberts Boulevard.

According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the spill came as a result of a two-vehicle accident.

At this time, crews say to expect delays and if you’re traveling in the area, please consider alternate routes.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.