The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
whmi.com
Un-Official Election Results For Livingston County
Livingston County voters decided various contested races and ballot proposals in Tuesday’s general election. A county-wide millage request for Livingston County Veterans Services passed overwhelmingly. A proposal in Hamburg Township designed to guide the Board of Trustees about whether to consolidate trash collection was turned down by voters. by...
msu.edu
Concerns over Ingham County Fair raised to commission
Concerns regarding the Ingham County Fair were brought to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners attention during the public comment portion of the meeting on November 7th. Edward Forrest, board president for the east side community actions center, asked the board for a better breakdown of guidelines for what is needed to participate in the fair. He said a stronger publication of activities prior to the fair would help reach more people. Forrest explained that individuals wish for activities to be published prior to be aware if there is anything of interest to them.
One area where GOP made gains
Good morning! Whew. We have made it to Saturday. Let's get to the news ... It was a jam-packed week of Election 2022 coverage at the Free Press, and we will continue to stay on guard over the next few weeks as unofficial results become official and transitions are made in the Michigan Legislature.
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Detroit News
James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
michiganradio.org
In tight race, Republican John James wins Michigan's 10th over Democrat Carl Marlinga
Republican John James defeated Democrat Carl Marlinga in an extremely close race for Michigan’s open 10th Congressional seat. James held a roughly 1,600 vote advantage over Marlinga out of more than 300,000 ballots cast in the largely Macomb County district. Marlinga conceded the race to James rather than call...
Detroit News
Republicans win in competitive Oakland County state House races
Republican candidates, including two incumbents, prevailed in races for the Michigan House of Representatives in three competitive Oakland County districts even as Democrats were poised to win full control of state government for the first time in decades. GOP State Rep. Mike Harris won the 52nd state House district 59%-41%over...
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
whmi.com
Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes
Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan’s 13th US House district in Detroit
Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit, beating out Republican challenger Martell Bivings, the AP projects. MI U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings) Candidate. Votes. %. Shri Thanedar(D) 166,20371%. Martell Bivings(R) 56,11124%
