ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 10

Related
Banana 101.5

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Un-Official Election Results For Livingston County

Livingston County voters decided various contested races and ballot proposals in Tuesday’s general election. A county-wide millage request for Livingston County Veterans Services passed overwhelmingly. A proposal in Hamburg Township designed to guide the Board of Trustees about whether to consolidate trash collection was turned down by voters. by...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
msu.edu

Concerns over Ingham County Fair raised to commission

Concerns regarding the Ingham County Fair were brought to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners attention during the public comment portion of the meeting on November 7th. Edward Forrest, board president for the east side community actions center, asked the board for a better breakdown of guidelines for what is needed to participate in the fair. He said a stronger publication of activities prior to the fair would help reach more people. Forrest explained that individuals wish for activities to be published prior to be aware if there is anything of interest to them.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

One area where GOP made gains

Good morning! Whew. We have made it to Saturday. Let's get to the news ... It was a jam-packed week of Election 2022 coverage at the Free Press, and we will continue to stay on guard over the next few weeks as unofficial results become official and transitions are made in the Michigan Legislature.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Republicans win in competitive Oakland County state House races

Republican candidates, including two incumbents, prevailed in races for the Michigan House of Representatives in three competitive Oakland County districts even as Democrats were poised to win full control of state government for the first time in decades. GOP State Rep. Mike Harris won the 52nd state House district 59%-41%over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

3 incumbents voted out of school board seats in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - With Tuesday’s election in the books, school boards across Jackson County are ready to welcome new members. Across the county, three incumbents seeking reelection in contested races were voted out of their seats on Nov. 8. They are Columbia School District trustee Garrick Zuver, Hanover-Horton School District trustee Diane Anderson and Michigan Center Public Schools trustee Travis Barnett.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes

Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy