Las Cruces, NM

Conference USA announces new TV deal, brings increased exposure, revenue to New Mexico State

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State will enter Conference USA next year in the first year of an improved multimedia rights deal that the league announced on Thursday.

C-USA has signed a five-year media rights contract with CBS Sports Network and ESPN with a network option for a sixth year, according to a report in the Sports Business Journal. The deal will double the league's previous media rights deal with an estimated $800,000 to each school per year.

“This is a major step forward for Conference USA in terms of our multimedia rights as it relates to streamlined exposure, accessibility for our fans and greater financial resources for our members,” Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a release. “Building on our strong relationships with CBS and ESPN enabled us to provide increased exposure and consistent broadcast homes for our membership and fans as we continue to see the landscape of Conference USA and college athletics evolve.”

The deal includes moving all October conference games to midweek contests. CBS Sports Network gets Tier 1 choices for 18 football games and 18 men's basketball games, plus both championship games. ESPN will have eight midweek games on linear television plus five men's basketball games and ESPN+ and ESPN3 will have all additional football games and Olympic sports.

It's an approach the mimics the "MACtion" in November where Mid American football teams play their November games during the week.

New Mexico State joins C-USA next year along with Liberty, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State. Kennesaw State joins in 2024 to combine with C-USA holdovers Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and UTEP to form the 10-team league.

NM State did not have a television deal as an independent school, which will be a upgrade for the athletics department budget despite the possibility of potentially smaller crowds for midweek games.

"It's two of our six home games that will be mid-week games," NM State athletics director Mario Moccia said. "A lot of our schools are seeking revenue and this is one way that CBS Sports and ESPN can dole out more revenue if you can provide content on windows that they have open.

"National exposure is huge. When all of the league members are deciding on how it affects the bottom line, I look at those two October home games and balance it out with the revenue we will make with the television deal. At the end of the day, we will get something from those October games on top of the revenue from the TV deal."

Moccia said it's possible the UTEP rivalry game will be played during October, but the proximity of the schools should still lead to high attendance game even if it is played during the week.

"That's up to the conference when they schedule it, but it's one of our really good games from an attendance and revenue standpoint," Moccia said. "We have certainly asked the conference to make the UTEP game a home game next year since we were at UTEP last year. If I had my druthers, we would rather play on Saturday, but I don't think it's a death knell if it's a weekday if that's the way it works out."

Moccia said the university will have to work out weekday campus issues such as parking before next season kicks off.

"The main campus has to be a big part," Moccia said. "It's a prime time event for students, so we have to get the data from the MAC schools on what they do from a campus standpoint to make these games a success."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

