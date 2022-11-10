In tragedy, this community has been generous and kind

I was raised in a military family. My dad flew helicopters for the Marine Corps. We moved around...a lot. We never fully developed a sense of belonging or community because as we started to get comfortable we would find ourselves packing up and heading to the next location.

The community of North Kitsap is special. I know this because they keep showing up for our family. On December 24th, 2020 our son Tyler suffered a broken neck and was paralyzed from the chest down. In our weakest moment we saw the strength of our family, friends, neighbors and strangers.

In this season of thanks my family wants to recognize our community for their support, overwhelming generosity, and unwavering kindness. In every tragedy there is a reason to be grateful.

Happy Holidays! With love and appreciation,

Kelly Krantz and family, Kingston