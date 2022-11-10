Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting two people, killing one of them, in an unprovoked attack at an Arizona business before fleeing into the desert, officials said. The suspect entered a business in Whetstone, Arizona, twice Monday acting as a customer before returning and opening fire with at...
kion546.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain. The doctors argue in a lawsuit filed Monday that another legal victory is required to clarify the ban and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute filed the lawsuit on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that while the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the state Supreme Court must overturn its 1998 opinion holding that abortion is a right protected by the Mississippi Constitution.
kion546.com
Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings. Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.
