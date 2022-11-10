Read full article on original website
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
Current Publishing
Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition
In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey governor's mental health initiative pitched nationwide
(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy made “Strengthening Youth Mental Health” his initiative as the chairman of the National Governors Association. The issue that has received funding in New Jersey. Murphy announced the initiative at a two-day roundtable event in Salt Lake City in October. Hospitalizations...
Georgia’s runoff election looks a little different this time: What voters need to know
ATLANTA — Here we go again. Another runoff election in Georgia, but this one will be different than in years past. Senate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November
Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government's trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out...
HuffPost
Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
WTOK-TV
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
WLBT
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem
I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans can claim monthly direct payments worth $9,600 – see if you’re eligible
THE deadline to apply for a new basic income pilot program worth $9,600 has been fast approaching. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program will provide eligible families $400 a month payments for two years. The money aims to support immigrant families who are not eligible for federal Covid-19 related assistance...
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Atlanta Daily World
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia
The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
spectrumnews1.com
Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
