Indiana State

WEHT/WTVW

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach

Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

New Jersey governor's mental health initiative pitched nationwide

(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy made “Strengthening Youth Mental Health” his initiative as the chairman of the National Governors Association. The issue that has received funding in New Jersey. Murphy announced the initiative at a two-day roundtable event in Salt Lake City in October. Hospitalizations...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Axios

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
ARIZONA STATE
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE
WLBT

Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Intercept

Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem

I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia

The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
GEORGIA STATE

