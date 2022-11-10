ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Faribault County Register

Bucs upset Spartans in Sections

The No. 2-seeded Blue Earth Area Buccaneers earned their third Section title in the last four years when they defeated the No. 1-seeded St. Clair/Loyola Spartans 44-20 in the Section 2AA Championship played at Janesville on Friday night, Nov. 4. The victory meant the Bucs would open Class 2AA State...
BLUE EARTH, MN
KFIL Radio

Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash

Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
MONTICELLO, MN
Lakefield Standard

JCC board sees a shakeup

Incumbent Rhonda Moore was re-elected to the Jackson County Central Board of Education in an eight-way race for three seats, though fellow incumbents Bradley W. Anderson and Eric Kruger fell short of their bids for re-election, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election. Moore was top vote getter...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
Lakefield Standard

Jackson County votes Republican

Jackson County voters favored Republican candidates for state and federal office in Tuesday’s general election. Local voters preferred incumbent U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican, to Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger by a 69-percent-to-27-percent margin, according to unofficial results. The margin was similar in the District 21B Minnesota State House...
kiwaradio.com

Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor

Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
PRIMGHAR, IA

