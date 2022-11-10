Read full article on original website
Faribault County Register
Bucs upset Spartans in Sections
The No. 2-seeded Blue Earth Area Buccaneers earned their third Section title in the last four years when they defeated the No. 1-seeded St. Clair/Loyola Spartans 44-20 in the Section 2AA Championship played at Janesville on Friday night, Nov. 4. The victory meant the Bucs would open Class 2AA State...
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
Lakefield Standard
JCC board sees a shakeup
Incumbent Rhonda Moore was re-elected to the Jackson County Central Board of Education in an eight-way race for three seats, though fellow incumbents Bradley W. Anderson and Eric Kruger fell short of their bids for re-election, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election. Moore was top vote getter...
kiwaradio.com
Trooper: Failure To Maintain Control And Failure To Yield At Stop Sign Leading Causes Of Fatal Accidents
Northwest Iowa — Thanksgiving is coming up and the December holidays aren’t too far away. With people meeting up more, there are bound to be more people on the roads. And the more people that are on the roads, the more accidents there are. That’s always bad news,...
KEYC
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County votes Republican
Jackson County voters favored Republican candidates for state and federal office in Tuesday’s general election. Local voters preferred incumbent U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican, to Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger by a 69-percent-to-27-percent margin, according to unofficial results. The margin was similar in the District 21B Minnesota State House...
kiwaradio.com
Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor
Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
