College Station, TX

Rockdale ISD Veterans Day program cancelled

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD announced Monday, Nov. 8 that their district-wide Veterans day program that was schedule to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 will be cancelled. The cancellation is due to a high number of illnesses including strep and flu reportedly circulating amongst Rockdale students. Instead of...
ROCKDALE, TX
$100 million Proposition A passes in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Voters in Brazos County passed Proposition A, but denied Proposition B on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition A is a transportation bond that will work to improve and maintain some of the county's busiest roads. The $100 million would help fund projects on the following roads:
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
New mayor and city council members elected in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station elects John Nichols as it's new mayor in addition to three new city council members on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Nichols ran against Rick Robinson and Jacob Randolph. Nichols received 63.5% of the total vote, while Robinson received 25.4% and Randolph received 11.1%.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The City of Navasota hosts 2022 Home for the Holidays event

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 10 at different venues around the town. This all-day event will bring fun to the whole family. Here is a list of the events occurring in order:. Navasota Farmers Market...
NAVASOTA, TX
Aggieland Humane Society hosts Veterans day adoption special

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced Thursday, Nov. 10 that they would be holding a Veterans day adoption special on Friday, Nov. 11. The adoption special is for veterans and their immediate families. Those who show proof of military service will have all their adoption fees waived.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station, TX
