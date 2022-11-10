Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Office of the President announces Good Bull Fund for student organizations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Office of the President at Texas A&M announced the establishment of the Good Bull Fund on Monday, Nov. 7 for student organizations across Texas A&M University. In the announcement, Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks noted that "The Good Bull Fund emphasizes our commitment...
Prairie View A&M names Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as sole finalist to become next University President
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Texas A&M University System's Board of Regents names Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as the sole finalist to become the next Prairie View A&M University President on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Board of Regents needs 21 days following their decision before they can solidify the...
Rockdale ISD Veterans Day program cancelled
ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD announced Monday, Nov. 8 that their district-wide Veterans day program that was schedule to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 will be cancelled. The cancellation is due to a high number of illnesses including strep and flu reportedly circulating amongst Rockdale students. Instead of...
Salvation Army is saving the holiday season for local families
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the holiday season around the corner, the Salvation Army is looking to give back to those in need of generosity. In the past, many families have struggled, with inflation this year the biggest concern in many families' holiday budgets. Salvation Army Executive Director Tim...
Texas A&M University Police address safety concerns from the campus community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 regarding community concerns over the recent criminal activity in the area. After two sexual assaults occurred in Bryan over the weekend, University Police say they have received numerous calls from concerned parents. To help...
TAMU Memorial Student Center sees long voting lines and ballot scanner issues
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From the time early voting started to the time polls closed, Brazos County saw over 59,000 people vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Trudy Hancock, the Elections Administrator for Brazos County, said that more than 30,000 people cast their ballots during the early voting period.
Voters approve building of new fire station in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After voters considered several city project bonds for the city of College Station, proposition A was approved by voters to create a new fire station. 69% of voters agreed that a seventh fire station should be built as the city expands. College Station fire chief...
$100 million Proposition A passes in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Voters in Brazos County passed Proposition A, but denied Proposition B on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition A is a transportation bond that will work to improve and maintain some of the county's busiest roads. The $100 million would help fund projects on the following roads:
Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
Baylor Scott and White Health hold ribbon cutting for new sports medicine & rehabilitation clinic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Baylor Scott & White Health celebrated the opening of its new sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic in College Station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This is such an exciting day for us," Clinic Director Jennifer Jennings said. "It has been a long-awaited...
New mayor and city council members elected in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station elects John Nichols as it's new mayor in addition to three new city council members on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Nichols ran against Rick Robinson and Jacob Randolph. Nichols received 63.5% of the total vote, while Robinson received 25.4% and Randolph received 11.1%.
The City of Navasota hosts 2022 Home for the Holidays event
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 10 at different venues around the town. This all-day event will bring fun to the whole family. Here is a list of the events occurring in order:. Navasota Farmers Market...
College Station ISD is seeking votes for a proposition to increase teacher pay
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We all have one teacher we'll never forget who changed our lives. However, their paychecks haven't exactly kept up with the times with the cost of living continuing to go up. The College Station Independent School District is looking to change educator wage by having...
Aggieland Humane Society hosts Veterans day adoption special
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced Thursday, Nov. 10 that they would be holding a Veterans day adoption special on Friday, Nov. 11. The adoption special is for veterans and their immediate families. Those who show proof of military service will have all their adoption fees waived.
Bond breakdown: What city bond projects will get your vote on November 8?
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8 will mark the final day to exercise citizens' right to vote, and the city of College Station has proposed a list of capital bond projects that will be on voters ballots. Assistant to the City Manager Ross Brady explained how they comprised...
Brazos county looking to pass two propositions to fund transportation projects in the community
BRYAN, Texas — Brazos county is looking to pass two propositions this November election to fund transportation projects in the community. Proposition A is a potential $100 million transportation bond to improve and maintain roads and bridges for more than half a dozen projects. Some of the projects include...
Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota are hosting a virtual community music workshop
NAVASOTA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop will be hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Inviting music to the city can be very helpful. Governor Abbott states that "Music is key...
Five CSISD musicians named as finalists for Brazos Valley youth concerto competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five College Station ISD musicians have been named as finalists for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition, according to a press release from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Freshman Jerry Hsieh of...
Celebrate international diversity with Brazos Valley Worldfest in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Worldfest is showcasing a wide range of cultures through a ton of different events in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate international diversity by viewing cultural displays, performances and trying delicious food. Promoting and celebrating international diversity...
Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest hosted by College Station High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest is happening on Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon. This contest is being hosted by the College Station High school Cougar Band and will be at their stadium. The most talented percussionists from Texas schools will compete for...
