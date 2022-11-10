ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Squeegee Collaborative' addresses plan for long-standing issue of squeegee workers

Baltimore City unveiled a new plan Thursday to deal with squeegee workers, and it bans squeegeeing in six areas across the city starting early next year. As WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports, they include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then 14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group with a bat in July.Other 'no-squeegee zones' include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, part of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Mount Royal at North...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor touts support on squeegee enforcement; video shows beating in area targeted for ban

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on the new strategy to ban squeegeeing at six Baltimore intersections starting early next year. It will also provide monthly payments to some squeegee workers if they join training programs and agree to stay off the corners. "We have a plan. There's support for the plan across the board," Scott said Friday. He maintains those who break the law will face consequences."We enforce laws each and every day. You heard us talk about arresting young people who squeegee for some Cash App theft last week," the mayor said. Dramatic images from Chopper 13 showed that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan announces aggressive surge operation to assist Baltimore with crime

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an aggressive surge operation in an effort to combat crime in and around Baltimore City.The wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions collaborates state, federal and local assistance to make arrests in Baltimore.Hogan announced the crime concerns Thursday at Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where he was joined by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow "Jerry" Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.Gov. Hogan described...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Feds, state start task force to intercept guns around Baltimore City

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A federal, state and local effort is intended to stop guns from coming into Baltimore City, officials announced Thursday morning. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan and public safety leaders from across the Baltimore area announced the creation of the Baltimore City Feeder Route Task Force.
BALTIMORE, MD
themsuspokesman.com

Mayor Scott speaks future plans for Baltimore after midterm elections

Maryland turned over into Democratic leadership Tuesday after newly elected governor, Wes Moore and lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller won by almost 61 percent. The election solidified Moore into history as the first Black governor for the state and third for the nation. In addition to the governor-elect’s historic win, Maryland also elected its first Black attorney general and first female comptroller.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe

A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park

Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces over $60 million in 2022 payments from opioid settlements

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has announced that all counties and municipalities participating in settlements with the former opioids manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, and opioid distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen will begin receiving their first payments in the coming weeks. Under the settlement agreements and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Freeze Warning issued for Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Baltimore area. The warning will be in effect for Baltimore County, Harford County, Baltimore City, and much of central Maryland from midnight through 9 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. Sub-freezing temperatures of around 28 to 32 degrees...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2-year-old girl found safe after parental abduction, Baltimore police say

ORIGINAL STORY (8:38 p.m.): Baltimore police are searching for a woman who they said abducted her 2-year-old daughter. City police said officers were called around 5 p.m. to the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue for a parental abduction. Police said Biancha Griffin, 32, took her 2-year-old daughter, violating court orders.
BALTIMORE, MD

