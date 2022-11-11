ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGDFu_0j6EV4hL00
Axell Enrique Orellana Flores Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley.

Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Flores is accused of having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 17 in the town of Fishkill on Sunday, Nov. 6, Watterson said.

"The incident was not random, there doesn’t appear to be a risk to public safety," he said.

The name of the victim and additional details are not being released to protect the victim, Watterson added.

Flores was charged with third-degree rape and is being held at the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Flores is urged to contact Detective Myers at 845-486-2049 or cmyers@dutchessny.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

Comments / 39

Carla Maria
5d ago

Waterbury used to be danger always I know but this young men did he after pay but sometimes the girls going all over them and doing bad things but I blame the girls too

Reply(3)
8
default-avatar
Lowell Teller
5d ago

THIS IS WHY the trash like this we fought to keep out of this country u allow in whats the sense the govt is allowing usa to go to hell every illegal u let in that commits crime spits onthe military and veterans who fought to protect us from this

Reply(2)
6
Barreto Alma
4d ago

He’s not illegal he’s from Waterbury you people see a person who’s Hispanic & assume he’s not American. Whatever he is he deserves jail time!

Reply(4)
2
