AUS begins construction for new outbound baggage handling system

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport held a wrench-turning event Thursday morning to celebrate the start of construction of its new outbound baggage handling system.

According to the airport, the current baggage handling system has processed outbound passenger bags for over 20 years. The system was being replaced with a modern system through the Journey With AUS airport improvement program.

AUS said it partnered with Whiting-Turner and Siemens Logistics for the construction of the new system.

Wrench-turning event for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s new outbound baggage handling system (Jake Sykes/KXAN photo)

AUS leadership, representatives from the City of Austin, including City Manager Spencer Cronk and Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes and representatives from Whiting-Turner and Siemens Logistics attended the event, which took place at the Barbara Jordan terminal in Baggage Claim.

