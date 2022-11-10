Debbie Emick remembers the moment that changed her outlook on money forever. In 2014, shortly after she and her husband, Chris, had welcomed their second daughter into the world, Debbie received bad news: Symptoms of a chronic illness discovered in 2012 were worsening. Nevertheless, she was determined to hold on her career as an elementary school teacher and continue to earn income to help support her young family.

ROCKY FORD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO