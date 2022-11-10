Read full article on original website
Why Egg Prices Are Surging — But Chicken Prices Are Falling: It's an ‘Act of God' Event, Says Trade Strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Meet a Couple Who Bought 19 Properties in 4 Years, Retired at 40 and Built a Net Worth of $1.5 Million
Debbie Emick remembers the moment that changed her outlook on money forever. In 2014, shortly after she and her husband, Chris, had welcomed their second daughter into the world, Debbie received bad news: Symptoms of a chronic illness discovered in 2012 were worsening. Nevertheless, she was determined to hold on her career as an elementary school teacher and continue to earn income to help support her young family.
Retailers' Biggest Holiday Wish Is to Get Rid of All That Excess Inventory
Wall Street will pay attention to retailers' inventory levels during earnings reports. Excess merchandise has weighed on profits at Walmart, Target and other retailers. Inventory woes are expected to drive deeper discounts this holiday season. As some of the nation's largest retailers report quarterly earnings and revenue this week, Wall...
Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Beat Market Volatility
The fall rally seems to have regained its strength this past week. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week lifted investor sentiment and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a 1,200-point jump on Thursday. The gains continued on Friday, and all three major averages advanced for the week.
