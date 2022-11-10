Read full article on original website
SpaceX Just Bought a Big Ad Campaign on Twitter for Starlink
Elon Musk's aerospace business SpaceX just ordered one of the larger advertising packages available from Twitter, which Musk recently took over in a contentious, $44 billion deal. The campaign is to promote the SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, in Australia and Spain. The ad package, known as a "takeover" at...
Elon Musk Is Now Working Out of Twitter Headquarters, Thanks Employees for Long Hours
In an email Friday, Musk thanked employees who worked late Thursday alongside him in Twitter's offices and invited them to visit him in person Friday to discuss the company's future. He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4 Million a Day: How Many $8 Subscribers Would It Need to Break Even?
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit. First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.
‘I lie in the bath, imagining that I am wandering the Rialto in Venice’: my obsession with Duolingo
This morning, before checking in on my young son or making a coffee, I opened the Duolingo app on my phone and translated “They love smelling meat” into Italian. I’ve been starting my days like this for a few months now: wake up, wash face, grapple with the gerund. I usually spend between 10 and 20 minutes on it while the kettle boils or I load CBeebies or write some emails. It used to be eBay. Then Wordle. Now it’s this.
Twitter Cuts a Large Number of Contract Workers Without Giving Internal Teams a Heads Up
Twitter has terminated a large number of its contract workers according to internal communications viewed by CNBC, all without giving full-time employees who worked with them any advanced notice. Platformer reported that 4,400 out of 5,500 contractors at Twitter experienced job cuts. Employees told CNBC that they had no notice...
‘Vaccination-Style' Intervention Needed to Solve Energy Crisis, UK Energy Boss Says
The average U.K. household faces paying a £2,500 ($2,900) annual bill for the next two years, up from £1,400 in October 2021. A "very active intervention, vaccination-style," is needed to tackle the crisis and prevent future energy crises from happening, said Raman Bhatia, CEO of clean energy-focused supplier Ovo Energy.
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
Top Wall Street Analysts Bet on These Stocks to Beat Market Volatility
The fall rally seems to have regained its strength this past week. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week lifted investor sentiment and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a 1,200-point jump on Thursday. The gains continued on Friday, and all three major averages advanced for the week.
