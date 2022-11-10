ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester football team weathered up-and-down season

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5lcg_0j6ERkLe00

Like his team as a whole, Canal Winchester quarterback Maxton Brunner experienced highs and lows during his first season as a starter.

Like his team, the junior made some of his best plays late in the year as the Indians made their fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs, got some payback for their postseason loss in 2021 and finished with records of 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the OCC-Capital Division for the second year in a row.

“We’ve done a pretty good job fighting through,” Brunner said after Canal Winchester’s 23-6 win at Independence in a Division II, Region 7 first-round game Oct. 28. “Starting out, I was coming into games really nervous.

“The past few weeks, I’ve felt myself getting more comfortable at games, in practice and on the field. It’s not all me, either. I have the line and the defense is doing great. Without them, none of this is possible.”

The Indians played perhaps their best games in consecutive weeks, beating host Big Walnut 21-14 in the regular-season finale Oct. 21 before dominating the second half at Independence. Seeded ninth in the region, Canal Winchester lost 34-0 at top-seeded Massillon Washington in a quarterfinal Nov. 4.

Four of Brunner’s seven rushing touchdowns came in those two weeks, three at Big Walnut and another in the fourth quarter at Independence to provide needed breathing room.

The defense, which enjoyed a strong season throughout and was led by league and district Defensive Player of the Year Braylon Beckwith, a junior defensive back, allowed 15.0 points per game.

That number that included shutouts of Groveport (14-0 on Aug. 19) and Westerville North (24-0 on Sept. 30), but was skewed in the other direction by losses of 35-14 at New Albany on Aug. 26, 35-20 at Westerville South on Oct. 7 and the Massillon game.

“We were ready to go,” said junior linebacker Harlee Hanna, a first-team all-league and all-district honoree. “We were a focused group.”

Hanna’s team-leading 129 tackles during the regular season and Beckwith’s 111 tackles and eight interceptions paced the defense. Senior defensive back Myles McKee added 98 tackles, three fumble recoveries — one of which was for a touchdown — and four sacks. Senior defensive back Bobby Davies had 110 tackles and three interceptions.

“Our guys are fighters and that’s what we ask them to be,” coach Jake Kuhner said after the win at Independence. “(Defensive coordinator) Corey Coe does a great job. They have a great scouting plan every single week. It’s really nice to have a coach like that and a coaching staff you can trust.”

Canal Winchester finished non-league play with a 24-11 home win over Hartley on Sept. 2. The Indians opened their OCC-Capital schedule seven days later with a 9-7 loss to Worthington Kilbourne, a game in which the first of junior Karson Martino’s two kickoff returns for a touchdown on the season provided their only points.

A three-game winning streak followed, with victories over Franklin Heights (35-6 on Sept. 16) and Dublin Scioto (13-10 on Sept. 23) before the shutout of North.

The loss to South was followed by a 10-9 setback against Delaware on Oct. 14, but that in turn was followed by the late winning streak.

Sophomore Corey Howard rushed for 929 yards and five touchdowns on 154 carries to pace the ground game. Junior Kaseem Wade added 614 yards and five scores on 139 carries, and Brunner finished with 349 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries while also completing 36 of 105 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior offensive lineman Ryan Steinbrink was named first-team all-league and all-district. Senior defensive lineman Davonte Courtney (75 tackles, 4 sacks) earned first-team all-league and second-team all-district honors, and senior punter Evan Rardin (60 punts averaging 33.0 yards) was first-team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Davies, senior offensive lineman Mason Fry, McKee and Howard were second-team all-league, junior tight end/defensive end Braylon Young was named special mention all-league and senior lineman Nick King was honorable mention all-league.

McKee also was special mention all-district, while Davies and Rardin were honorable mention all-district.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

CANAL WINCHESTER FOOTBALL

•Record: 7-5 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Westerville South (7-0), Big Walnut (5-2), Canal Winchester (4-3), Delaware (4-3), Dublin Scioto (4-3), Worthington Kilbourne (3-4), Westerville North (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Gavin Armstrong, Preston Bolin, T.J. Cook, Davonte Courtney, Kylan Daniel, Bobby Davies, Mason Fry, Donavan Harris, Andrew Humphries, Nick King, Dylan Lowe, Rayne McCann, Myles McKee, Alex Meier, Reece Messmer, Evan Rardin, Camden Roush, Russell Shrider, Mason Sickels, Ryan Steinbrink, Colton Tomlinson, Landen Ward, Matthew Willson and Jamal Wingo

•Key returnees: Braylon Beckwith, Maxton Brunner, Corey Howard, David Sipke and Kaseem Wade

•Postseason: Def. Independence 23-6; lost to Massillon Washington 34-0 in Division II, Region 7 quarterfinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud lands B1G QB record with impressive stretch across 2021-22 seasons

CJ Stroud and Ohio State decimated another opponent on their march to a hopeful B1G Championship and College Football Playoff berth this weekend. Ohio State took down Indiana 56-14 on Saturday with Stroud racking up 297 passing yards and 5 TDs. Not only did he take home the win, but the QB also took home a B1G record in the process.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer departs FOX Big Noon Kickoff early after suffering illness

Urban Meyer was with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew during the network’s pregame coverage of Ohio State-Indiana. However, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach wasn’t at the desk with Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, and Matt Leinart during halftime of the game between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers. Per Stone, Meyer was feeling “under the weather”, leading to his absence.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision

Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship

Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Series: Columbus' 2005 assault weapons ban was a failure; City Attorney Zach Klein wants to reinstate it (Part 1)

Editor's Note: After a three year effort to convince a local judge to rule that Ohio's premption law, R.C. 9.68, unconstitutionally infringes upon the City of Columbus' right to exercise its zoning powers, City Attorney Zach Klein is taking the opportunity to fantasize about reinstating another so-called assault weapons ban in Columbus. Given that Klein was in his mid-20s the last time Columbus enacted such a ban, and quite possibly wasn't paying attention, we thought it would be worth refreshing his memory on why reinstating such a ban would be pointless. This is the first in a series of 2005-2006 BuckeyeFirearms.org articles, which were not-so-affectionately named after the ban's sponsor, then-city councilman Mike Mentel.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-13-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3E67nil. Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. Evening Weather...
HILLIARD, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy