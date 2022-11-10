Canal Winchester football team weathered up-and-down season

Like his team as a whole, Canal Winchester quarterback Maxton Brunner experienced highs and lows during his first season as a starter.

Like his team, the junior made some of his best plays late in the year as the Indians made their fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs, got some payback for their postseason loss in 2021 and finished with records of 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the OCC-Capital Division for the second year in a row.

“We’ve done a pretty good job fighting through,” Brunner said after Canal Winchester’s 23-6 win at Independence in a Division II, Region 7 first-round game Oct. 28. “Starting out, I was coming into games really nervous.

“The past few weeks, I’ve felt myself getting more comfortable at games, in practice and on the field. It’s not all me, either. I have the line and the defense is doing great. Without them, none of this is possible.”

The Indians played perhaps their best games in consecutive weeks, beating host Big Walnut 21-14 in the regular-season finale Oct. 21 before dominating the second half at Independence. Seeded ninth in the region, Canal Winchester lost 34-0 at top-seeded Massillon Washington in a quarterfinal Nov. 4.

Four of Brunner’s seven rushing touchdowns came in those two weeks, three at Big Walnut and another in the fourth quarter at Independence to provide needed breathing room.

The defense, which enjoyed a strong season throughout and was led by league and district Defensive Player of the Year Braylon Beckwith, a junior defensive back, allowed 15.0 points per game.

That number that included shutouts of Groveport (14-0 on Aug. 19) and Westerville North (24-0 on Sept. 30), but was skewed in the other direction by losses of 35-14 at New Albany on Aug. 26, 35-20 at Westerville South on Oct. 7 and the Massillon game.

“We were ready to go,” said junior linebacker Harlee Hanna, a first-team all-league and all-district honoree. “We were a focused group.”

Hanna’s team-leading 129 tackles during the regular season and Beckwith’s 111 tackles and eight interceptions paced the defense. Senior defensive back Myles McKee added 98 tackles, three fumble recoveries — one of which was for a touchdown — and four sacks. Senior defensive back Bobby Davies had 110 tackles and three interceptions.

“Our guys are fighters and that’s what we ask them to be,” coach Jake Kuhner said after the win at Independence. “(Defensive coordinator) Corey Coe does a great job. They have a great scouting plan every single week. It’s really nice to have a coach like that and a coaching staff you can trust.”

Canal Winchester finished non-league play with a 24-11 home win over Hartley on Sept. 2. The Indians opened their OCC-Capital schedule seven days later with a 9-7 loss to Worthington Kilbourne, a game in which the first of junior Karson Martino’s two kickoff returns for a touchdown on the season provided their only points.

A three-game winning streak followed, with victories over Franklin Heights (35-6 on Sept. 16) and Dublin Scioto (13-10 on Sept. 23) before the shutout of North.

The loss to South was followed by a 10-9 setback against Delaware on Oct. 14, but that in turn was followed by the late winning streak.

Sophomore Corey Howard rushed for 929 yards and five touchdowns on 154 carries to pace the ground game. Junior Kaseem Wade added 614 yards and five scores on 139 carries, and Brunner finished with 349 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries while also completing 36 of 105 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior offensive lineman Ryan Steinbrink was named first-team all-league and all-district. Senior defensive lineman Davonte Courtney (75 tackles, 4 sacks) earned first-team all-league and second-team all-district honors, and senior punter Evan Rardin (60 punts averaging 33.0 yards) was first-team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Davies, senior offensive lineman Mason Fry, McKee and Howard were second-team all-league, junior tight end/defensive end Braylon Young was named special mention all-league and senior lineman Nick King was honorable mention all-league.

McKee also was special mention all-district, while Davies and Rardin were honorable mention all-district.

CANAL WINCHESTER FOOTBALL

•Record: 7-5 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Westerville South (7-0), Big Walnut (5-2), Canal Winchester (4-3), Delaware (4-3), Dublin Scioto (4-3), Worthington Kilbourne (3-4), Westerville North (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Gavin Armstrong, Preston Bolin, T.J. Cook, Davonte Courtney, Kylan Daniel, Bobby Davies, Mason Fry, Donavan Harris, Andrew Humphries, Nick King, Dylan Lowe, Rayne McCann, Myles McKee, Alex Meier, Reece Messmer, Evan Rardin, Camden Roush, Russell Shrider, Mason Sickels, Ryan Steinbrink, Colton Tomlinson, Landen Ward, Matthew Willson and Jamal Wingo

•Key returnees: Braylon Beckwith, Maxton Brunner, Corey Howard, David Sipke and Kaseem Wade

•Postseason: Def. Independence 23-6; lost to Massillon Washington 34-0 in Division II, Region 7 quarterfinal