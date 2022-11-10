Read full article on original website
aroundambler.com
Police make arrest in Upper Dublin shooting
The Upper Dublin Township Police Department has announced an arrest of 32-year-old Tyrell Dixon of Philadelphia in connection to the shooting that took place on the 311 block of Walnut Avenue in the North Hills section of the township. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting...
Three charged in multiple Atlantic City burglaries
An investigation into a Boardwalk business burglary led to charges in multiple case for three residents. Police responded to a burglar alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 2, in the 2700 block of the Boardwalk, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section
Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shawn Newman?
A man was shot while inside his car with his wife. Now law enforcement officials hope you can help find his killer.
fox29.com
Police: 4 men struck by gunfire in quadruple shooting on North Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Feltonville section early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting unfolded on D Street and Wyoming Avenue around 4:30 a.m. A 37-year-old was shot in the shoulder; a 27-year-old shot once in the shoulder and...
fox29.com
Multi-vehicle accident in Kensington kills 1 man; 1 taken into custody
KENSINGTON - A man was killed in a Kensington traffic accident after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle. According to officials, a car was traveling north on G Street late Sunday afternoon, just before 4:45, while a separate vehicle was traveling west on Tioga Street. Authorities...
First-Degree Murder Charges For Man Arrested For Disturbing Human Remains Of Trenton Mom, 41
The 48-year-old man previously arrested for disturbing human remains in the suspicious death of Trenton mother Corrine Episcopo-Daniels has been charged with murder, authorities announced Thursday. Alton Eubanks, of Trenton, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday, Nov. 7, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with...
4 men wounded in early morning North Philly shooting
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
fox29.com
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
Arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old in Norristown killing
Authorities in Norristown, Montgomery County have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted in the killing of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli.
fox29.com
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
fox29.com
Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old Reading man was shot and killed in Kutztown, Berks County, officials said. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., in the Berks County town, according to authorities. Police were called to the 400 block of Baldy Road. Officers arrived to the address...
Triple shooting in West Philly leaves woman in critical condition: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three women were shot in West Philadelphia on Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Webster Street at around 7 p.m.Police say the three women were transported to Presbyterian Hospital. A 54-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the left and right thigh. Both are listed in stable condition. Another 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest once and is listed in critical condition.Authorities are also investigating a possible connection to an incident near where the shooting happened on Friday. They say two groups were fighting and police were called to the scene.A 15-year-old boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds. When questioned by police, the boy said he was shot in the area of the 5200 block of Webster Street.However, police say they do not want to connect the two incidents yet. No arrests have been made.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Hunting Park
Police say two 25-year-old men were in their car when another vehicle pulled up. A gunman shot at their passenger side then drove off.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
