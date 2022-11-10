Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Reverse Retro Collection Available on Nov. 15
The entire reverse retro collection will be available at Islanders Team Stores starting on Nov. 15. Head to the Isles Lab Team Store or Islanders Pro Shop on Nov. 15 before 8pm for a special sales event to buy your Reverse Retro jersey. Isles Lab will be open from 11...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Swayman ahead of schedule after lower-body injury for Bruins
Murray back, will start for Maple Leafs against Penguins; Bertuzzi returns for Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Boston Bruins. Jeremy Swayman is ahead of schedule in his return from a lower-body injury...
NHL
Sharks will listen to trade offers for Karlsson: GM says
TORONTO -- Mike Grier said the San Jose Sharks will listen if teams inquire about Erik Karlsson before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 3, and the general manager will discuss any potential trade with the defenseman. Karlsson has a no-trade clause in the eight-year contract he signed with the...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs Canucks
Henri Jokiharju will return to the lineup for the Sabres tonight in the finale of their four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks. Jokiharju has missed 11 games since sustaining a facial fracture when the puck was shot off his mouth in Calgary on October 20. He averaged over 20 minutes in three games this season prior to his injury and ranked second on the Sabres in average ice time last season.
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
Soucy fined $2,500 for actions in Kraken game
NEW YORK - Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 243 in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 19:30 of the third period. Soucy...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 15.11.22
Schwindt helps red-hot Wranglers win four of their last five. It's been a good stretch. The red-hot Wranglers head into the week having picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games (4-0-1). After winning four straight, the Wranglers' winning streak came to an end on...
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Lightning: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Tampa Bay on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Game 16: Dallas Stars (9-5-1, 19 points) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-1, 17...
NHL
Joseph fined $5,000 for actions in Senators game
NEW YORK - Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho during NHL Game No. 244 in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 14, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BE THE BEST THAT I CAN'
The buzz around the rink ahead of Monday's tilt with the Kings. "I said in training camp he put in a really good summer in terms of training and all his on-ice, off-ice, lifestyle, that sort of thing. He's done a really good job. He just didn't take that step in training camp. But, when you're challenged to get some offence, he was one guy that I think can provide it. The other part of it, too, is if we are going to be a playoff team, I think it's important that we have some young players take the next step and he's shown that lately, for sure."
NHL
Time for a reset: Stars look to fix uncharacteristic mistakes Sunday
The Stars have lost two games in a row and have surrendered five goals in each. That's uncharacteristic for a team that has been hot to start the season and was ranked in the top five in goals against before the setback. So as they go back on the road...
NHL
RELEASE: Hossa Retirement Ceremony to Start at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday
Pregame celebrations begin in the United Center Atrium at 2:30 p.m. The Chicago Blackhawks will celebrate and honor Marian Hossa during a special jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, November 20 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, presented by United Airlines. Ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive early as pregame celebrations will take place in the United Center Atrium with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Fans should also be in their seats prior to game warmups, as the on-ice ceremony will take place in arena at 4:30 p.m. in advance of the 6 p.m. puck drop.
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
Sabres, Bruins present referee Pollock with jerseys for 1,500th game
Teams autograph custom sweater for veteran NHL official. How does one commemorate officiating a 1,500th career NHL game?. How about with the signature of every player that played in it. NHL referee Kevin Pollock officiated his 1,500th career game on Saturday when the Boston Bruins visited the Buffalo Sabres at...
NHL
Ceri Walker travels across world and through time to support son
Ceri traveled from Australia to join son, Nathan, on first-ever Blues Moms' Trip. There's no limit to how far a mother will go to support her son. Take Ceri Walker, for instance. On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., she boarded a flight in Sydney, Australia and traveled more than 14 hours...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
NHL
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
