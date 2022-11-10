Read full article on original website
the one that I see every time it snows , people flooring the gas pedal and spinning tires
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video
A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
Let’s Me And You Talk Snow North Dakota/Minnesota Style
Before the internets came creeping in, people that interacted with one another did so while undergoing the same experiences. The business was more local. You felt like everyone you talked with understood the dire weather situation you were all in because they were experiencing it too. I didn't reply because...y'know,...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative says, today, there are around 190 customers still without power. They expect to bring power back to another 100 by the end of the day, and, hopefully, everyone back with service this week. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are out...
The snow has stopped — now comes digging out
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least. By noon Friday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey […]
MEDIA GALLERY: It’s winter in North Dakota! The state’s first snowstorm of the season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If the recent winter storm to sweep our state this week is any indication, it’s officially wintertime here in North Dakota! Talk about a strong start to a season, too: the storm, at least in KX’s viewing area, was enough to leave feet of snow on the ground and close up […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week’s blizzard sent people scrambling to grocery stores to prepare for a few days with nowhere to go. That rush may have put some stores in a pinch ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. North Dakotans know all too well what it takes...
Where’s the mail? The peak season for UPS
UPS is a leader worldwide in delivery services, operating in 220 countries and employing more than half a million employees.
Plan Now Your Christmas Tour Across North Dakota
Like it or not, the snow is here and even though there's a chance it may disappear before Thanksgiving, we say, "Embrace it". Get into the holiday spirit, we won't tell anyone. If the thought of curling up in front of the glow from a lit Christmas tree to watch movies would be heavenly, then by golly do just that.
Wasting ND Taxpayer Money Or Are These Winter Preparations?
A blizzard warning was issued at early this morning, November 9th, 2022 covering a large portion of central North Dakota by the National Weather Service. This being said, all are to be preparing for as we quote from said advisory at 9:15amCST, "Impacts... Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility."
wdayradionow.com
Blizzard slams North Dakota, impact felt across state in multiple areas
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakotans are digging out after a blizzard slammed much of the state. Many schools, businesses, medical clinics, and government agencies were closed Thursday as snow made road conditions dicey. A number of planned Veterans Day events were also canceled. Authorities closed several highways Thursday afternoon too...
Christmas Gifts To Buy Now While Waiting Out A North Dakota Blizzard
The wind is howling. The snow is drifting. The temperature has dropped over 60 degrees from a week ago. Yup, that is the situation being faced across the Dakota's this week. However, it is NOT all bad. Have you ever thought, just maybe Mother Nature is working with you? She maybe thought, folks, you need a break from the rat race to hunker in and enjoy the comforts of home. And hopefully, enjoy it so with the ones you love. (Quick note: for those that are emergency personnel, DOT, various businesses and companies working around the clock to keep the world functioning, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Be Safe.)
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer in our state, and in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson explains the difference between the two. The two species of deer in North Dakota are white-tailed deer and mule...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
No Bismarck Bubble This Time: Blizzard Warning For Parts Of ND
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
froggyweb.com
Winter-like blast heading for North Dakota, warnings posted
FARGO (KFGO) — Several winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect or will be by the end of Wednesday around North Dakota. A blizzard warning has been posted for much of central North Dakota where the first blast of significant snow could dump up to 18 inches in some areas Thursday.
valleynewslive.com
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
